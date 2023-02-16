Basil leaves in beauty, skincare routine: 5 ways Tulsi can transform your skin

Tulsi is a versatile plant with numerous benefits for the skin and whether you have dry, sensitive, acne-prone or ageing skin, incorporating Tulsi into your skincare routine can help transform your skin and give you a healthy, youthful glow. Hence, beauty and skincare experts often suggest to go ahead and try Tulsi, from holy basil to the holy grail, for your skin.

Tulsi, also known as the Holy Basil, is a plant with a rich history of medicinal and spiritual significance in Indian culture. It has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to treat a variety of ailments and it is also considered a sacred plant in Hinduism but did you know that Tulsi can also revolutionise your skincare routine?

The numerous skincare advantages of tulsi make it a great supplement to any beauty routine. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kriti Soni, Head of R&D at Kapiva, revealed some of the ways Tulsi can transform your skin:

1. Anti-Ageing Properties

Tulsi is a plant that is rich in antioxidants, making it an excellent addition to any anti-ageing skincare routine. Tulsi can aid in preventing skin damage from free radicals, which speed up the ageing process. Its high antioxidant content also aids in the reduction of inflammation and redness, both of which contribute to the appearance of ageing. By using skincare products with Tulsi extract or oil, you can harness its anti-aging properties to keep your skin looking youthful and healthy.

2. Acne Treatment

The plant has natural anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that make it an effective treatment for acne. Due to its anti-bacterial characteristics, it can help eliminate the germs that cause breakouts, which is what causes acne. In addition, it can help reduce inflammation and unclog pores, which are also factors that contribute to acne. By incorporating skincare products with Tulsi extract or oil into your routine, you can help clear up acne and prevent future breakouts. Tulsi can be an effective weapon in your skincare toolbox, whether you have moderate or severe acne.

3. Skin Brightening

Tulsi contains high levels of vitamin C, making it a natural skin-brightening ingredient. A potent antioxidant, vitamin C lessens the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, which helps to brighten and even out skin tone. Using skincare products with Tulsi extract or oil can help bring radiance and a healthy glow to the skin. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce redness and irritation, which can contribute to a dull complexion. If you're looking to brighten your skin and achieve a more even complexion, incorporating Tulsi into your skincare routine can be a great choice.

4. Moisturising

Due to its inherent moisturising qualities, Tulsi helps moisturise and soften the skin. It contains essential oils that can provide deep nourishment to the skin, making it an excellent ingredient to use in products for dry or dehydrated skin. By using skincare products with Tulsi extract or oil, you can help restore moisture to your skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple. Whether you're looking to prevent dryness or just want to maintain healthy, moisturised skin, Tulsi can be a great addition to your skincare routine.

5. Soothing

Tulsi has natural soothing properties that can help calm and relieve skin irritation. It contains eugenol, a compound with anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can help soothe and reduce skin redness and inflammation. Tulsi is also rich in antioxidants that can help protect the skin from environmental stressors, which can contribute to irritation and sensitivity. By incorporating skincare products with Tulsi extract, you can help reduce skin irritation and promote a healthy, calm complexion.

