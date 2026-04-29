Beat the heat in style: 5 easy and smart ways to layer your jewellery in summer; from necklaces to rings

Layering is the one jewellery styling technique that single-handedly elevates your entire look, giving it an uber-cool edge. Call layering the icing on the cake, it ensures ‘you’ wear the outfit, not the ‘outfit’ wearing you, adding the much-needed pizzazz to your ensemble.ALSO READ: How to style co-ords without looking like you are in pyjamas? 5 styling tips to prevent fashion disaster

Find out how to layer your necklace without feeling sweaty, this summer!(Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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If you pay close attention, you will notice layering is about strategically placing multiple jewellery pieces to create depth, whether it is stacked rings, layered chains, or a curated ear. The result feels cohesive and incredibly put together. Otherwise, the ensemble feels flat, like something is missing. Accessories tie all the loose ends.

But, let's get real- in the peak of the summer, accessorising can draw frowns. Heat and humidity make jewellery pieces heavy and uncomfortable, awfully sticky and frankly, annoying to wear. Though with easy hacks, you can still ace layering in summer, while letting your skin breathe and still serve the look with fierce aplomb.

To get a better clarity on how to navigate layering for summer outfits and ensure your fit checks don't appear bland, HT Lifestyle, in a conversation with Supriya Kataria, founder of Kumari Fine Jewellery, explored the shift towards minimal jewellery, along with some practical tips on curating pieces that feel light, breathable and effortlessly stylish.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are five layering hacks she suggested with which you can easily style the jewellery of your choice, from necklaces, rings, to anklets and bracelets: 1. Neck Stack: The rule of three {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are five layering hacks she suggested with which you can easily style the jewellery of your choice, from necklaces, rings, to anklets and bracelets: 1. Neck Stack: The rule of three {{/usCountry}}

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Add necklaces of varying length. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

{{^usCountry}} Layer thin chains in different lengths to keep the neck cool yet styled.

Start with a base layer: cord choker, charm necklace, or flat snake chain.

Add a mid-length chain for dimension.

Finish with a long lariat or pendant to create a focal point.

Use pastel gemstones like rubies, peridots, and citrines for a fresh summer glow.

Stick to lightweight pieces to avoid that sticky, weighed-down feeling. 2. Curated ear: Layering studs, hoops and huggies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Layer thin chains in different lengths to keep the neck cool yet styled.

Start with a base layer: cord choker, charm necklace, or flat snake chain.

Add a mid-length chain for dimension.

Finish with a long lariat or pendant to create a focal point.

Use pastel gemstones like rubies, peridots, and citrines for a fresh summer glow.

Stick to lightweight pieces to avoid that sticky, weighed-down feeling. 2. Curated ear: Layering studs, hoops and huggies {{/usCountry}}

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Add pop of colour to your ear stack! (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Take advantage of tied-up summer hair to highlight ear stacks.

Begin with bold hollow hoops for impact without heaviness.

Add tiny studs in secondary piercings for detail. Choose enamel charms or colourful stones to keep it playful.

Include a textured gold or silver ear cuff for an edgy, modern touch at mid cartilage.

Keep the mix balanced, not overcrowded, for a breezy finish.

3. Summer wrist: Timeless and chic

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Tennis bracelet has a timeless charm! (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Swap heavy bangles for lighter, flexible options because they can feel restrictive.

Opt for tennis bracelets or spiral cuffs for comfort and movement.

Choose thin charm bracelets for an easy, everyday look.

Look for open-link designs that allow airflow in humid weather.

4. Anklets: Layering charms and drops

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Add charms to your anklets for a whimsical style. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Choose silver anklets as silver has antimicrobial and cooling properties.

Start with a fine chain with a single charm or stone.

Layer with a black cord anklet with tiny beads or drops.

Focus on subtle shimmer instead of loud elements.

Avoid heavy bells; go for quiet, minimal detailing.

Pair with mules or slip-ons for a clean, summery look.

5. Rings

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Employ the negative space technique when styling rings. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Choose ‘negative space’ styling, pieces that feature gaps or thin bands to allow the skin to breathe.

Create a balanced arrangement by placing a slightly thicker textured gold band on your index finger and stacking two ultra-thin midi-rings on your ring finger.

Using solid gold and silver ensures no irritation, even if fingers swell slightly in the afternoon heat.

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Indian summer fashion is evolving beyond just clothing. It involves jewellery styling too. “Traditional jewellery can feel more like an anchor than an accessory. The shift this season isn't toward extreme minimalism, but rather toward ‘Smart Fashion’. This approach prioritises weightless textures, strategic placement, and most crucially, the chemistry of the metals against the skin,” Supriya talked about smart fashion where fine jewellery is preferred as it is part of comfort dressing.

Furthermore, jewellery consumers are moving towards functional luxury, where material quality goes hand in hand with good design. Gold and silver are preferred, as Supriya observed, while fine jewellery is also seen as functional, going beyond aesthetic choices because of its quality.

“High-quality gold is not just a luxury; it is a functional necessity. Meanwhile, silver brings in cooling properties that go best in the summer. Being hypoallergenic and non-reactive, it acts as a barrier against the dreaded skin problem and those unsightly green marks caused by the oxidation of base metals against perspiration,” she described why they are preferred, elaborating on the quality.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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