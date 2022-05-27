Beauty and makeup tips to help you apply blush the right way

A dab of blush instantly awakens and enhances our complexion with a healthy and youthful flush of colour on our cheeks which is why it is our favourite makeup step. If holding the softer, fluffy angled brush and applying blush on cheekbones is your favourite makeup step too, we got you sorted with some beauty tips by makeup experts to help apply blush the right way.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Celebrity and Bridal Makeup Artist Meera Sakhrani, shared, “Blush has to be one of my favourite steps in makeup since it makes you look youthful and happy! It all depends on the kind of look you want - if you want sunkissed then apply your favourite blush on your cheeks, under eyes and nose If you want a lifted look then apply blush only on the higher parts of your cheeks and not the apples. If you just want to look youthful and plump then on your apples and a little bit on the nose.”

Echoing the same, Celebrity and Bridal Makeup Artist Mausam Gandhi said, “Blush is literally my favourite part of makeup, it instantly adds life and colour to everyone’s face.” She listed some tips to help us apply blush the right way:

1. Choose the correct shade - One needs to be careful while selecting which shade to opt for. Make sure the blush looks close to your skin tone. It should never look too bright, too dark, or too pale. If it’s either of these, it will look extremely patchy and won’t look blended no matter how hard you try. The right shade will be one or two shades deeper than your skin tone. When applied, it should blend in leaving a tint rather than leaving a patch.

2. Find the perfect formula for your skin - Blush comes in a range of formula types (powder, cream, gels, liquids, and so on), each of which is best suited for distinct skin types—with some overlap, of course. Powder is what we’ve always been using, it gives a matte finish. Cream ones give a dewy finish, liquid ones give the most natural finish, they dry up quickly on the face and stay for longer. Tints are liquid blushes.

3. A tint on the chin - A lot of people like adding just a little to the chin as well, to make their face look radiantly flushed.

4. Use it as a contour - Using blush as contour has a very vintage vibe to it. Here you can skip contouring or Bronzer completely. Apply it right under your cheekbones, where you’d apply a contour. This is how people used to do makeup during the 80’s and 90’s. It’s still widely used, giving it a little high fashion look.

5. Putting on too much blush - Always make sure you start with less. Less is more when it comes to blush. Take half off what you want to apply for if you're unsure. You can always fix it up, but it's far more difficult to take it back after it's been overdone. You don’t want too much. It could look funny. Too less won’t show up. So learn how to have a light hand, you can always layer. For a more natural look, apply blush before foundation.

6. Choose the correct tool - For a flawless finish, use a beauty blender or a blush brush with rounded edges, which will deposit the perfect tint on application. If you're using cream blush, use your fingertips to blend it in because the warmth of your fingers will help it smooth out.

7. Blend it out - When applying powder blush with a brush, it's normal to go back and forth with the brush, but you should always go back blending it upward and outward towards the upper part of your ears so the colour looks more natural and less like streaks of colour.