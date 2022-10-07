Beauty tips: Aesthetic treatments to get your face glowing this festive season

For the past two years, a majority of the festivities were observed virtually owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, making this festive season very special for all of us since without any lockdowns or travel curbs, this year it's all about meeting loved ones and having a great time. With the festive season approaching, everyone wants to look their best but regular salon facials and skincare regimes might not be enough to get that festive glow.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic in New Delhi's Saket, suggested, “This festive season, Medifacials can be your savior to treat skin concerns as well as to achieve glowing skin. A Medi-facial, often referred to as a medical facial, is a procedure carried out with skin friendly and medically proven ingredient using advanced tools and technology under the supervision of dermatologists. Medi-facials, target the deeper layers of the skin and offer you bright, glowing skin with no downtime. In reality, medical facials can be tailored to your skin type, even if it is sensitive, and can treat a variety of skin conditions, including rosacea, acne, scarring, pigmentation, UV damage, fine wrinkles and pigmentation.”

Dr Jangid listed a few aesthetic treatments that will not only treat your skin concerns but will also give an instant glow that stays for long:

1. MesoGlow is an excellent treatment that gives your skin a quick boost of vitamins and antioxidants, giving it a healthy glow. It entails using tiny needles to inject vitamin- and antioxidant-rich mixture right into the skin. It has no downtime and is absolutely painless.

2. HydraFacial is a popular non-invasive treatment that has been touted as a "one-stop solution" for skin regeneration. It is a patented procedure that uses hydra-dermabrasion technology to cleanse, extract and hydrate your skin. In just 30 to 60 minutes, this magical facial treatment will address multiple skin issues ranging from dehydration to discoloration, ageing to acne and uneven skin texture. It is suitable for all skin types and gives fast and efficient results with zero downtime. So definitely, you should try this worthy treatment for an instant glow.

3. Chemical Peels is another excellent and affordable treatment that can help in removing dead skin layers without damaging the skin to give a youthful appearance. Acid solution like Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA), Trichloroacetic Acid (TCA) or Phenol is used in a chemical peel under the supervision of a certified medical practitioner. The term ‘chemical peel’ is a misnomer i.e. it gives an impression that your skin will be stripped or peeled away, which is not the reality. These chemical peels are various chemical solutions applied to the surface of your skin that penetrate to layers of the skin and encourage the production of new skin cells to give you a more youthful appearance. This lunchtime procedure gives effective results if done correctly.

4. A Carbon Laser Facial, also known as a laser carbon peel or carbon peel laser, is a revolutionary treatment for all skin types that gives you a more youthful appearance. It’s a two-stage process that instantly eliminates skin issues including acne and pigmentation and leaves the skin looking visibly lighter, clearer, and smoother.

5. Q Switch Laser is another effective facial treatment that uses light energy to stimulate natural collagen growth which helps in rejuvenating the skin giving a naturally glowing skin. It is also effective in treating stubborn dark & brown marks. In just a single session you can notice the difference.

Dr Jangid further added, “In addition, your skin greatly benefits from a balanced, healthy diet rich in antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables. Also try to avoid eating a lot of junk and fried food, and keep yourself hydrated by drinking at least 3 litres of water every day.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Shireen Furtado, Consultant-Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology at Aster CMI Hospital, added to the list of the aesthetic treatments to get your face glowing this festive season:

1. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP)

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) also known as vampire facial is one of the common treatments used to support wound healing and cosmetic procedure which target signs of aging, such as wrinkles and enlarged pores. This procedure which draws the patient's own blood purifies it and uses the plasma to microneedle on the face. Numbing cream will be applied on the face one hour before the procedure so the patient feels no pain. PRP are also used for hair. The injections are used to augment the treatment of a type of hair fall known as male or female pattern baldness. Here it increases the nutrition that hair needs, triggers natural hair growth and maintains it by increasing blood supply to the hair follicle and increasing the thickness of the hair shaft. It is a safe procedure where no outside chemicals are injected and it always shows permanent good results.

2. Microdermabrasion with lactic peels

It is one of the best pre-event treatments for those with dry and dull skin. It starts with a thorough double cleanse of the skin, followed by sterile crystal-based dermabrasion to remove excess dead skin from the face and neck. Following the dermabrasion, a light, lactic peel will then be used to plump and rejuvenate the skin. The end result is a soft glowing skin.

3. Non ablative resurfx laser

It is used to rejuvenate the skin by resurfacing its upper layers. It helps improve the appearance of lentigines and rhytides, slows down photoaging, softens scarring due to acne and other causes. It is also used to treat hyperpigmentation.

4. Micro-Botox (Baby Botox)

It is an aesthetic technique that uses a small amount of neuromodulators such as Botox or Dysport to tighten pores, reduce sweat production, and gives a fabulous glow in the skin. The patient will be able to appreciate an immediate tightening of the skin which takes about one week to show. It is injected superficially into the skin and primarily targets the superficial muscle which gets inserted into the skin. If used professionally, it can improve the symmetry of patient features. It can also be used to change the shape of the eyebrow. It is one of the most satisfying aesthetic procedures. The effect so botox can last up to 4-6 months.

