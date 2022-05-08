Beauty tips for men: Refreshing skincare hacks for men to beat the heat

Ageing is fine but premature ageing is not, which is characterised by fine lines, pigmentation, loss of vitality and elasticity as well as skin laxity and with pollution, stress, contaminated and unhealthy diets/food, blue light from our screens and now summer heat, ultraviolet rays from the sun, extreme humidity and dust, we are aging faster than ever before which makes it crucial to have an appropriate daily skincare regime for women and even men. Skincare change with seasonal change is mandatory because as the weather changes, our humidity levels change and the moisture content in the air that we are breathing and the skin is breathing changes along with the amount of sun exposure changes, which could play a very important role in skin pigmentation, aging and other factors.

Gone are the days when men traditionally kept skincare simple and now, more men are pursuing healthier, younger-looking skin. It is a great time for men to evaluate their skincare routine and learn more about how to take care of their body’s largest organ as brands and products that are catering to men are leisurely evolving and are no longer limited in the market even though skincare has traditionally been a woman’s domain.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ravina Jain, Founder and CEO of The Skin Story and The Beard Story, shared, “A good skincare routine is only as good as the habits you take up. Men, today, have been breaking the barriers of stigma and are becoming more skin-conscious. They should lean towards a natural way of taking care of their skin to resist the scorching heat and protect the skin from harmful UV rays.”

She advised, “One of the best ways to reduce the toll of the heat on your skin and retain its natural glow is to make water your best friend. Drinking adequate amounts of water will help clear your skin from within. Additionally, washing your face with a mild cleanser will ensure that dust does not settle in your pores and cause breakouts. It is equally important to take care of your beard because it can become the collecting ground for sweat and dirt. Exfoliate your skin to remove dirt from the pores and dry skin. Using good sunscreen is of utmost importance during the summers. Additionally, try using a face moisturizer that is suitable for your skin to avoid dryness and roughness. One cannot always avoid going out in the sun but taking care of your skin considering external factors will allow you to have clean and radiant skin at all times.”

Asserting that summer heat can wreak havoc on your skin as ultraviolet rays from the sun, extreme humidity and severe dust have the ability to damage skin, clog pores, darken the skin tone and make it age faster, Sahil Mehta, CEO and Founder of Man Arden, listed a few effective, refreshing summer skincare hacks for men. These include:

1) Wear your sunscreen - The most important skincare essential during summer is sunscreen. Apply the sunscreen at least 30 minutes before stepping out so that it gets enough time to soak into the skin and protect it from getting tanned.

2) Wash your face - It's necessary to wash your face twice a day. Remember to wash your face once in the morning and once at night with a gentle cleanser and moisturise it. Choose the cleanser and moisturiser as per your skin's need.

3) Take care of your beard - Keep your beard clean at all times as it can be a trap for dirt and sweat during the summer and can cause unwanted beard acne.

4) Face masks - Face masks help in cooling down stressed skin and reduce tanning and dullness caused by heat. One with oily skin should go for a mud face pack.

5) Exfoliate - Our pores enlarge during the summertime to let the skin breathe easily, resulting in excessive sweat and dirt clogging the pores leading to blackheads and breakouts. So get hold of a scrub and exfoliate all the dead skin away and unclog the pores. Don't miss out on exfoliation, guys.

6) Stay hydrated - Most of us have been overlooking the power of drinking water and the positive effects it has on your skin. Flushing off the toxins internally is as important as washing off the dust from the face. By doing so our skin retains its elasticity and remains refreshed. Also, a well-hydrated body keeps anti-aging at a bay!

