Before Rahul Mishra's Couture Week show, hairstylist Flavien Heldt on styling Isha Ambani, big hair trends | Interview

The India Couture Week, an FDCI initiative, kicks off today, on July 23. The fashion week, being held at New Delhi’s Taj Palace, will conclude on July 29, with the finale being presented by acclaimed designer Rahul Mishra. Nexxus New York, the salon-grade haircare brand, is also making its Indian Fashion Week debut with the showcase.

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Before the designer's showcase on July 29, HT Lifestyle got in touch with celebrity hairstylist Flavien Heldt, who gave us an inside peek into how he is designing the runway looks, the biggest runway hair trends, hairstyling for celebrities, and more.

With a career spanning international fashion, luxury beauty, and celebrity styling, Flavien has created signature looks for Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, among others. Here are the excerpts from his interview:

Rahul Mishra's couture is celebrated for its intricate craftsmanship. How have you interpreted that artistry through hair for this collection?

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul Mishra’s creations are incredibly detailed and emotionally expressive, so the hair has to reflect that same philosophy. For me, hair is never just a finishing touch-it's an essential part of storytelling. It has the power to bring emotion, movement, and individuality to every look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul Mishra’s creations are incredibly detailed and emotionally expressive, so the hair has to reflect that same philosophy. For me, hair is never just a finishing touch-it's an essential part of storytelling. It has the power to bring emotion, movement, and individuality to every look. {{/usCountry}}

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For this collection, we focused on creating hair that feels effortless and full of life, using the bespoke Magnolia accessory as the key bridge between couture and hair artistry. The intention was to ensure the accessory, the hair, and the garment worked in harmony, with each enhancing the overall narrative rather than existing independently. Every element on the runway should feel connected, and hair plays a pivotal role in creating that complete visual story.

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You've worked with celebrities like Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Katrina Kaif, Nayanthara and Alia Bhatt, each with a distinct personal style. How do you create hairstyles that enhance their individuality rather than overshadow it?

Every person has a unique personality and relationship with beauty. My role is never to create 'Flavien's hairstyle' – it's to create a hairstyle that feels authentic to the individual.

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I always begin by understanding how someone naturally carries themselves, their outfit, and the occasion. Hair should elevate a person's look. The best compliment is when someone looks like the best version of themselves.

Is there a memorable red-carpet or wedding look you've created that completely changed the way you think about hair styling? What made it so special?

Some of the most memorable moments have actually reinforced one belief – that simplicity often creates the strongest impact.

Working on weddings and red carpets has taught me that beautiful hair isn't about adding more. It's about understanding balance, movement and how the hair photographs from every angle. Those experiences have strengthened my belief that healthy hair is always the foundation of luxury styling.

You styled Isha Ambani for Anant Ambani's wedding festivities. What was that experience like?

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It was an incredible experience because every event had its own mood, styling direction and emotional significance. Working with Isha is always a pleasure. She's incredibly clear about her vision while remaining open to creative ideas. Throughout the celebrations, our goal was to create hairstyles that complemented each couture look while still feeling timeless.

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When you're styling high-profile celebrities for major events, what's the biggest challenge audiences never get to see behind the scenes?

The biggest challenge is time. People see the finished photograph, but behind every look there are constant adjustments – changing schedules, last-minute outfit alterations and multiple teams working simultaneously.

Preparation is everything. Before I even begin styling, I want the hair to be in its healthiest possible condition because healthy hair responds better under pressure. The styling itself is only the final step.

As someone who works across fashion weeks and celebrity styling, what do you think will be the defining runway hair trends this couture season?

We're moving away from hairstyles that feel overly structured or heavily sprayed.

The direction is towards healthy-looking hair with natural movement, polished blow-dries, soft texture, glossy finishes, and styles that feel effortless rather than overly constructed. Luxury today is about hair that looks beautifully cared for, not obviously styled.

Bridal beauty is constantly evolving. Based on what you're seeing internationally, what are your top bridal hair predictions?

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Brides today are choosing hairstyles that feel more personal than traditional. We're seeing softer silhouettes, beautifully polished blow-dries, modern waves, and elegant updos that retain movement instead of looking rigid. Hair health has also become a much higher priority, as brides want styles that photograph beautifully while still feeling natural throughout the day.

There's a growing conversation about science-backed haircare rather than quick cosmetic fixes. How do you see innovations in hair science changing the way hairstylists prepare?

This is one of the biggest shifts happening in our industry. As hairstylists, we're moving beyond simply creating beautiful finishes. More attention is being given to strengthening hair before styling, as healthier hair responds better to every technique.

That's why preparation has become just as important as styling itself. I always recommend starting with a routine that repairs and strengthens the hair, such as the Nexxus Promend Repair Keratinizing range, before applying a protective styling product.

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The Nexxus Promend Oil Resurrection works beautifully on damp hair as a serum and heat protectant, helping create a healthier foundation before heat styling, while a small amount afterwards adds shine and controls flyaways without weighing the hair down.

Celebrity hairstylist Flavien Heldt talks hair styling and hair health.

Why is hair health so critical when creating polished, long-lasting looks?

Healthy hair is the foundation of every great hairstyle. When the hair is strong and well cared for, it naturally reflects light better, holds its shape longer and requires far less product to achieve a polished finish.

That's why I believe great styling begins long before you pick up a hairdryer. A consistent repair-focused routine and protecting the hair from heat are what ultimately make the look more luxurious.

If you had to give one runway-inspired hair tip for women who want luxurious-looking hair every day- not just for special occasions- what would it be?

Focus less on chasing complicated hairstyles and more on building healthy hair. Luxury isn't defined by elaborate styling- it's defined by hair that looks strong, glossy and full of movement. My advice is always to prepare your hair before styling.

Applying the Nexxus Promend Oil Resurrection to damp hair helps protect it during heat styling, and using a few drops afterwards enhances shine while keeping the finish soft and natural. If your hair is healthy, even the simplest blow-dry will always look elegant.

Quick Takes

Oiling vs no oil?

It's not about oil versus no oil, it's about using the right product in the right way. Hair needs nourishment, but it also needs protection. Lightweight oils that can be used before and after styling are incredibly versatile when incorporated into a complete haircare routine.

Does oiling help reverse hair fall?

Hair fall is influenced by genetics, hormones, stress, and scalp health. Oiling alone cannot reverse hair fall, but it can improve hair condition and help reduce breakage.

Botox and keratin treatments?

These treatments can create smoother-looking hair, but they shouldn't replace healthy daily haircare.

Shampooing once a week or regularly?

There isn't a universal rule. Frequency should depend on your scalp, lifestyle and hair type. I encourage people to move away from social media trends and instead listen to what their hair actually needs. A clean, healthy scalp is essential for healthy hair.