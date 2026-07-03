Before thrifting became trendy, Indian homes practised circular fashion; handloom shows why it is a ‘powerful example’

Every International Fashion Week, celebrity trendsetting moment and colour trend brings a new style, fabric or silhouette into focus, making a wardrobe refresh every quarter feel almost a knee-jerk reaction. Novelty drives excitement, but it also fuels irresponsible disposability. What feels fresh one season is pushed to the back of the closet the next.



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Handloom is a great example of circular fashion. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Singh)

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So, to counter this sartorial mindset, the discourse around sustainability has been gaining a stronger voice in fashion. It is interesting to note that while sustainability may become the latest social media buzzword as Gen Z opens their arms to pre-loved, thrifty fashion, Indian homes have been practising it in quiet everyday ways for generations.

With growing concerns about textile waste, landfill burden, and resource-intensive production, a fashion philosophy is bringing this old habit of mindful consumption back into the spotlight. This is called circular fashion, which is rooted in the idea of extending the longevity of clothes, instead of disposing of them right away. Circular fashion intends to keep the material in ‘circulation’ for longer. This is in contrast to the mainstream linear model in which garments are produced, bought, worn and discarded, and people jump on the bandwagon for whatever the next trendy style is in the market.

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{{^usCountry}} Let's hear from an expert more about what circular fashion is, how sustainability can become part of everyday dressing, and what it looks like in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Let's hear from an expert more about what circular fashion is, how sustainability can become part of everyday dressing, and what it looks like in India. {{/usCountry}}

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr M. Beena, Development Commissioner for Handlooms at the Ministry of Textiles, explained the patterns of fashion consumption and modern sustainability practices. She also brought in the perspective on the role handloom plays in fashion longevity, a quality that helps inculcate a more intentional relationship with clothes and style.

Why is circular fashion becoming urgent now?

Textile waste alarmingly contributes to the growing landfill burden.

Dr Beena observed that there is a clear shift in the way people consume fashion today, especially as older habits of repair and reuse are again being embraced widely. And there's a valid reason for the same. She remarked, "Today, as consumption patterns evolve and textile waste continues to grow globally, these ingrained habits are steadily giving way to faster cycles of use and disposal.”

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This is why the conversation around circular fashion has become urgent. The focus, she advocated, must now shift towards ensuring that the garment remains ‘useful, adaptable and valuable, beyond their initial purchase.’

There is also a valid reason for this push towards more mindful and intentional consumption. Dr Beena pointed out that the fashion and textile sector is actually one of the world's most resource-intensive industries. This makes it crucial to look beyond the purchase, and pay closer attention to what happens after a garment has been used. The expert reiterated the value of the post-use life of clothes, whether they can be repaired, upcycled, or reused.

How is circular fashion being practised in Indian homes?

India has been practising circular fashion long before it became trendy. Indian habits are already sustainable in nature. Dr Beena informed us that Indian culture already supports this fashion philosophy of continuity rather than excess.

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She walked us through how Indian households practice: “Long before terms such as sustainability, circular economy, and responsible consumption entered global discourse, Indian households practised them as a way of life. Clothes were repaired rather than discarded. A torn shirt was mended by the neighbourhood tailor. Worn-out footwear found a second life through the local cobbler. Sarees were passed from one generation to another, transformed into kurtas, quilts, home furnishings, and countless other forms.”

The Development Commissioner for Handlooms then highlighted an important point about the value of any cloth, which is essentially the very tenet of circular fashion. "Value should be measured not only by ownership, but also by longevity.”

Did social media play any role in the acceptance of circular fashion?

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India is not unfamiliar with the concept of circular fashion, as the expert already walked us through the recognisable practices that Indian households have followed for generations. But what exactly is driving its wide acceptability among the youth? As per Dr Beena, social media has played a role in ‘normalising’ certain fashion practices.

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“Across India, a growing number of people are embracing thrift, restitch, repair, and upcycling. Social media has helped normalise outfit repetition, second-hand purchases, and conscious consumption. Consumers today are seeking products that reflect both personal identity and responsible decision-making."

On social media, one frequently comes across content that highlights circular fashion, such as creators showing how they upcycled their mother's wedding saree into a new blazer, Gen Z showing thrift hauls, stylists giving tips on how to style one kurta for different events, and even celebrities repeating the same outfit on different red carpet occasions.

Dr Beena added to this and emphasised that social media has helped reshape the perception of sustainable fashion practices: "What was once considered old-fashioned is now being recognised as both practical and aspirational.”

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Indian handloom, the best example: Where can people experience the original circular fashion?

Learning and adopting circular fashion becomes easier when people experience it first-hand. To make the concept more understandable, you need to go behind the scenes, beyond theory and off the screen, to see how repair, reuse, and upcycling actually work. While social media has made sustainability a part of everyday conversation today, these practices have existed for generations in Indian handloom and textile communities.

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Dr Beena clarified that the shift towards sustainability presents an important opportunity, and that handloom is a ‘powerful example’ of the circular fashion philosophy. The reason she elaborated on was that handloom textiles remain relevant for decades as they are repaired, adapted, inherited and reused.

“Recognising this need, the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, is supporting Weave The Future as a precursor initiative to Bharat Tex 2026. Conceived as a national platform, Weave The Future brings together artisans, designers, brands, and innovators to explore circular, craft-led approaches to everyday living, while addressing the growing challenge of textile waste through collective action,” she announced.

The expert further informed that the fourth edition of Weave The Future is scheduled from July 12 to 17, 2026, at Dilli Haat, New Delhi. It is a valuable opportunity for fashion and art enthusiasts to see in person how discarded textiles can be repurposed across clothing, footwear and home furnishings and everyday materials.

In terms of what visitors can expect, Dr Beena said that they can see upcycled product showcases, circular design solutions, mending workshops, and repair-focused activities that impart practical skills to extend the life of garments. There will also be a silent auction, inviting participants to reconsider ownership and the value of giving garments and objects a second life while supporting a larger social cause.

In the end, the larger takeaway is to look at clothes from the longevity value perspective. You can begin with simple practices, like choosing handloom clothes with durable fabrics, repeating outfits, buying fewer seasonal trendy clothes and focusing on quality.