‘Ultra-fast fashion’ now faces penalties, curbs under new French law: How it impacts low-cost Chinese brands like Shein

France's parliament has definitively adopted a law targeting “ultra-fast fashion” platforms — such as Chinese-owned, low-cost e-commerce giants Shein and Temu — capping a journey that began two and a half years ago, stalled twice, and survived a showdown over whether it complies with European Union law. An internet user checks the Asian e-commerce giant Shein's website on a laptop in Paris. Two and a half years after it was introduced, Parliament definitively passed a bill on Monday aimed at curbing the some of the fast fashion, epitomised by Shein. However, the legislation focuses specifically on "ultra"-fast fashion in order to protect French jobs. (AFP) The French Senate gave its approval on Monday, five days after the National Assembly passed the same text unanimously. The vote closes the loop on a bill first introduced in January 2024. The law's central targets are Shein and Temu, platforms that have become symbols of a business model built on releasing thousands of new clothing designs at rock-bottom prices. Once decrees implementing the law take effect, those platforms — along with any retailer that meets its definition of "ultra-fast fashion" — will face per-item fees for production, thus meaning the prices may no longer be sustainable at rock-bottom. The law also bans advertising for such ultra-fast fashion brands, including by social media influencers. Plus, there will be mandatory labelling speaking of its effects on the wider environmental impact.

Clothes from fast-fashion brand Shein hang at their office. (Reuters)

What is ‘fast fashion’, and what does ‘ultra’ mean here? "Fast fashion" describes a retail model built around quickly and cheaply replicating trend-driven clothing, releasing new styles in rapid cycles to keep shoppers buying. It has been the dominant model in mass-market apparel for two decades, associated with brands like Zara and H&M, and is blamed for a large share of the textile industry's environmental footprint. The textile sector is estimated to account for around a 10th of global greenhouse gas emissions. "Ultra-fast fashion" is the newer, more extreme version that French lawmakers wrote into law specifically to describe Shein, Temu and similar platforms. Under the bill, a company qualifies if it clears two thresholds. One, if it offers an unusually large number of distinct product listings at any time. And two, if items are priced so low that repairing them costs more than replacing them. The decrees that will follow the law will set exact thresholds. The second criterion, about repair cost being higher than new prices, differentiates fast-fashion retailers like Zara or H&M from the “ultra-fast” ones. But critics say this is also the bill's biggest weak point, since it leaves conventional fast fashion almost entirely untouched. What the law actually does Ultra-fast-fashion items will carry a rising environmental penalty as fee per piece, reaching at least €10 or up to 50% of the product's pre-tax price by 2030. Advertising for ultra-fast-fashion brands will be banned outright, including paid promotion by influencers. Fines will be up to €100,000 per violation for companies and individuals. The law also brings in mandatory labelling on water use and recyclability.

Brands like Zara are safe since "ultra" fast fashion is covered, not fast fashion. (Reuters)