Bella Hadid gets dress spray-painted on her body in real-time during Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week: All video, pics

The Paris-based French womenswear label Coperni had one of the most memorable fashion moments last night as they displayed their Spring 2023 collection at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Supermodel Bella Hadid closed the show for the label in a dress which the brand spray-painted onto her body. Yes, you read that right. They achieved the feat using Fabrican, a material from a can that solidifies into a piece of wearable fabric. This iconic fashion moment was reminiscent of Alexander McQueen's Spring 1999 show that had a flailing Shalom Harlow spinning on a wooden turntable while two spray-painting robots covered her white multi-layered off-shoulder dress with black and neon-yellow paint. Keep scrolling to know all the details of Bella's look.

Bella Hadid walks for Coperni at Paris Fashion Week in a dress spray-painted on her body

On Friday, Coperni showcased its Spring 2023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week. Bella Hadid closed the show for the label in a tight, white, off-shoulder dress made for her in real-time from instant spray-on fabric. Reportedly, designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant dedicated their show to the "women of this world". In their show notes, they said, "To you, women who transcend your body and never lower your gaze before the barbed wire of morality." Fashion watchdog Diet Prada also shared the moment on their Instagram page. Watch the full process of Bella Hadid's spray-on dress below. (Also Read: Bella Hadid in vintage black and white Jean Paul Gaultier gown makes heads turn at Cannes 2021)

To close the show, Bella Hadid arrived on the runway dressed only in a pair of white underwear and her chest covered with one arm. Then, two people from the company Fabrican began spraying her body. At the end of this process, Bella was covered in a tight asymmetrical white dress.

Check out how Bella Hadid was spray painted with a dress at Coperni Spring 2023 show. (AFP)

Then, a designer from Coperni shaped the straps of her body-hugging dress in an off-the-shoulder style, trimmed the hem, and created a thigh-high slit on the front - leaving the audience stunned. She completed the look with peep-toe sandals and a sleek bun.

French designers Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant with Bella Hadid. (AFP)

According to reports, Bella Hadid's dress took less than 10 minutes to finish. One can apparently wash and re-wear the non-woven fabric. Coperni, named after Nicolaus Copernicus, said the theatrical demonstration was an example of a "futuristic fusion of science and fashion."

What do you think of this jaw-dropping and iconic fashion moment?