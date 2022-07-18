Bennifer Wedding: Here's a look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's best couple red-carpet moments

After completing almost 20 years of their love story, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in a low-key ceremony in a Las Vegas drive-in. The couple, also known as Bennifer, had rekindled their romance last year after breaking up many years ago. While Jennifer exchanged the vows in an off-the-shoulder lace gown styled with a veil by Zuhair Murad, Ben Affleck chose a white tuxedo for the special day.

The couple, looking gorgeous as ever, proved once again why they are known as one of the most stylish couples in the industry. To celebrate a new chapter in the pair's life, here's a look at some of their most recent red carpet appearances that made us go, WOW. (Also Read: Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in 'dress from an old movie and jacket from Ben's closet'. Read more details inside)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's chemistry is off the charts, and so are their sartorial picks. These pictures are from the couple's appearance at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of the actor's film, The Last Duel. They made their relationship red-carpet official on this date. While Jennifer chose a white Georges Hobeika gown dripping with Cartier diamonds on the plunging neckline and ruffled asymmetric hemline, Ben wore a black suit with a white shirt and black bow tie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Met Gala.

Ben and Jennifer's red carpet appearances are all about PDA [public display of affection] and strong fashion moments. Case in point: the couple's Met Gala appearance. Jennifer donned a Ralph Lauren gown featuring a risqué thigh-high slit with a faux fur wrap and a cowgirl hat for the occasion. Ben complemented her in a black tuxedo, matching bow tie, a crisp white button-down shirt, and black dress shoes.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend a movie premiere.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Tender Bar premiere in Los Angeles looking truly, madly and deeply in love. The lovebirds couldn't keep their eyes off each other, and we got enamoured by their outfits. While Jennifer channelled a Cinderella moment in a sheer icy-blue chiffon dress with a plunging neckline and floor-sweeping train, Ben looked dapper in a black three-piece suit.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of Marry Me.

Recently, Ben Affleck joined Jennifer Lopez to support her at the premiere of Marry Me. The singer stole the spotlight at the event dressed in a bridal-white lace Giambattista Valli mini dress with Jimmy Choo heels, dainty accessories and an embellished clutch. Ben complemented his now-wife in a black trench coat, white shirt and denim pants.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stun on the red carpet.

This last look of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is from the premiere of Ben's film The Last Duel, looking absolutely stunning together on the red carpet. The On The Floor singer showed off her toned figure in a metallic crop top and matching thigh-slit skirt by Herve Leger at the event. Meanwhile, Ben complemented her in a Ralph Lauren purple corduroy suit, white shirt and matching tie.

Which Bennifer fashion moment do you like the most?