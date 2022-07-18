Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in 'dress from an old movie and jacket from Ben's closet'. Read more details inside

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married! The 52-year-old actor-singer and the 49-year-old actor exchanged their vows in Las Vegas after marking almost 20 years of their love story. The couple rekindled their romance last year after breaking up many years ago. Taking to her newsletter On The JLo, the Grammy Award nominee revealed all the details about her dress and posted some candid wedding photos from the nuptials. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted," Jennifer wrote in her newsletter.

Jennifer Lopez revealed in her newsletter that she got married in a "dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet." The star wore a white lace off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves, a corset bodice, fishtail train, matching veil and a sweetheart neckline. The piece is from the Zuhair Murad Bridal Spring Summer 2023 collection. Several fan pages of the singer even posted pictures from the ceremony. (Also Read: Jennifer Lopez in skin-baring mini skirt and bralette makes jaws drop at 2021 MTV VMAs)

Apart from the wedding gown, Jennifer also donned a cute sleeveless white dress. Her stylist Chris Appleton posted the video from her dressing room on his Instagram page. "I feel amazing. I'm so excited. I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," Jennifer can be heard saying in the clip.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck complemented his bride in a white tuxedo jacket with a black bowtie, white button-down shirt, black pants and matching dress shoes. A white rose on the blazer, back-swept hairdo, and rugged salt-and-pepper beard completed Ben's look.

Talking about her wedding, the singer wrote, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)." In the end, she signed the newsletter as Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck, surprising many fans.