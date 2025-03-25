Menu Explore
Best concealers for a spotless, blemish free skin; Get even toned skin with these 8 picks

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 25, 2025 06:30 PM IST

Concealers give you an even-toned, blemish-free, and flawless skin. Choose from Maybelline, Swiss Beauty, and more.

e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer, Full Coverage & Highly Pigmented, Matte Finish, Light Beige, 0.203 Fl Oz (6mL) View Details checkDetails

₹899

Maybelline New York Full Coverage Concealer View Details checkDetails

LAKMÉ Makeup+Skincare Vit C Superglow Liquid Concealer Natural Full Coverage, 10 Ivory, 5.4ml (All Skin Type) View Details checkDetails

₹248

INSIGHT Cosmetics Natural Pro Concealer Palette View Details checkDetails

Swiss Beauty Liquid Light Weight Concealer View Details checkDetails

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Dark Circles Treatment Concealer View Details checkDetails

LOréal Paris Full Coverage Concealer, Waterproof Formula, For Undereye Circles and Blemishes, For Highlighting and Contouring, Infallible, Shade: 314, 10g View Details checkDetails

₹483

SUGAR POP Full Coverage Cream Concealer with Vitamin E | For Medium To Dusky Skin Tone | Waterproof | Easy To Blend | Rich Matte Finish | 4ml - 03 Peanut View Details checkDetails

₹250

FACESCANADA High Cover Concealer - Sand Beige 01|High Coverage Liquid Concealer|Blends Easily|Natural Finish|Covers Spots, Dark Circles|With Shea Butter & Vitamin E For All Skin Type - 4 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹205.71

Colorbar Flawless Matte Finish Full Cover Liquid Concealer (001 VELVET, 6 ml) | Smooth, Matte effect | Full Coverage | Long-lasting | Suitable for sensitive skin View Details checkDetails

₹671

A dark circle from a late night? A sudden breakout? Or just brightening up your under-eyes for that fresh, awake look? Concealers are your hero! Nobody has a perfect, radiant skin tone! We all have a few blemishes, spots, and uneven skin tone that we all try hard to hide. So, here comes the hero, that hides all beauty spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone! A loud applause for concealers, that hides all your skin imperfections like a pro.

Concealers for a flawless skin
Concealers for a flawless skin

Concealers come in different forms, liquid, cream, stick; each with its own magic. Do you prefer a lightweight, natural finish, or are you looking for full-coverage glam? And let’s talk shades, are you using one close to your skin tone, or do you like a slightly lighter shade to highlight? There is a concealer for every shade and for every skin type.

To simplify your task, here are our top picks of concealers for you.

Get a flawless skin that lasts all day with the e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer! The high-coverage, lightweight formula of this concealer seamlessly hides imperfections, dark circles, and blemishes while delivering a smooth matte finish. Moreover, the long-lasting wear of this concealer ensures your makeup stays put for up to 16 hours without creasing or fading. It is infused with Avocado Oil that nourishes the skin while keeping it hydrated. Perfect for all skin types, this concealer is your go-to for a radiant, airbrushed look.

Specifications

Coverage
Full
Finish
Matte
Longevity
Up to 16 hours
Texture
Lightweight, creamy
Skin Type
All skin types
e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer, Full Coverage & Highly Pigmented, Matte Finish, Light Beige, 0.203 Fl Oz (6mL)

Maybelline New York Full Coverage Concealer

Say goodbye to blemishes and dark circles with Maybelline New York Full Coverage Concealer! This ultra-blendable, lightweight concealer provides full coverage without feeling cakey. It effortlessly conceals your skin's imperfections while leaving a natural matte finish. Be it covering redness, scars, or dark spots, this concealer ensures a seamless look that lasts all day. Its crease-resistant formula gives you a flawless, airbrushed effect with every application, making it a must-have in your makeup routine.

Specifications

Coverage
Full
Finish
Matte
Texture
Lightweight, creamy
Longevity
Long-lasting wear
Skin Type
All skin types
Maybelline New York Full Coverage Concealer

Lighten up your skin with LAKMÉ Makeup+Skincare Vit C Superglow Liquid Concealer! Enriched with vitamin C, this concealer not only hides the imperfections but also brightens and nourishes the skin. Its lightweight formula blends effortlessly, offering medium to full coverage with a radiant finish. Get hydrated, healthy-looking skin while enjoying long-lasting, crease-free wear with this concealer. Perfect for daily use, this concealer is your secret to an instantly refreshed and glowing complexion!

Specifications

Coverage
Medium to full
Finish
Radiant
Texture
Lightweight, liquid
Longevity
Long-wearing
Skin Type
All skin types
LAKMÉ Makeup+Skincare Vit C Superglow Liquid Concealer Natural Full Coverage, 10 Ivory, 5.4ml (All Skin Type)

INSIGHT Cosmetics Natural Pro Concealer Palette

Get full coverage with the INSIGHT Cosmetics Natural Pro Concealer Palette! Be it concealing, contouring, or correcting, this palette does all that effortlessly. The creamy formula of this concealer palette blends smoothly, covering dark spots, redness, and blemishes for a flawless base. Get your hands on this all-in-one solution for a picture-perfect finish!

Specifications

Coverage
Medium to Full
Finish
Natural
Texture
Creamy
Longevity
Long lasting wear
Skin Type
All skin types
INSIGHT Cosmetics Natural Pro Concealer Palette

Swiss Beauty Liquid Lightweight Concealer

Conceal your blemishes or dark spots with this Swiss Beauty Liquid Light Weight Concealer. This high-performance concealer delivers smooth, blendable coverage while feeling weightless on the skin. It conceals dark circles, redness, and imperfections effortlessly, leaving a soft matte finish. Infused with hydrating ingredients, it keeps your skin looking fresh and natural all day long. Perfect for daily use, this concealer is your key to a radiant, even-toned complexion!

Specifications

Coverage
Medium to full
Finish
Matte
Texture
Lightweight, creamy
Longevity
Long-wearing
Skin Type
All skin types
Swiss Beauty Liquid Light Weight Concealer

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Dark Circles Treatment Concealer

Now say goodbye to dark circles with the iconic Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Dark Circles Treatment Concealer! Infused with Haloxyl, this concealer brightens under-eyes, reduces puffiness, and smooths fine lines. Its sponge-tip applicator allows easy and precise application, delivering buildable, full coverage with a natural finish. So, if you want to hide fatigue or perfect your complexion, this anti-ageing concealer is your best bet. Youthful look in just a few swipes!

Specifications

Coverage
Medium to Full
Finish
Natural
Texture
Lightweight, creamy
Longevity
Long-lasting wear
Skin Type
All skin types
Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Dark Circles Treatment Concealer

Get ready to flaunt a flawless skin with the L'Oréal Paris Full Coverage Concealer! Designed for intense coverage, this concealer easily hides blemishes, dark circles, and redness while maintaining a lightweight feel. Its ultra-blendable formula glides effortlessly, leaving a natural matte finish. Go for an all glam look or a no-makeup makeup effect, this concealer ensures a smooth, crease-proof finish all day!

Specifications

Coverage
Full
Finish
Matte
Texture
Creamy, blendable
Longevity
Long-wearing, crease-proof
Skin Type
All skin types
LOréal Paris Full Coverage Concealer, Waterproof Formula, For Undereye Circles and Blemishes, For Highlighting and Contouring, Infallible, Shade: 314, 10g

Meet the SUGAR POP Full Coverage Cream Concealer—your secret weapon for an airbrushed complexion! This highly pigmented formula covers imperfections, dark spots, and under-eye circles in a single swipe. Its creamy texture blends effortlessly on to your skin, offering a natural matte finish that stays put for hours. This concealer ensures smooth, flawless coverage with a comfortable, lightweight feel.

Specifications

Coverage
Full
Finish
Matte
Texture
Creamy, lightweight
Longevity
Long-lasting, crease-resistant
Skin
All skin types
SUGAR POP Full Coverage Cream Concealer with Vitamin E | For Medium To Dusky Skin Tone | Waterproof | Easy To Blend | Rich Matte Finish | 4ml - 03 Peanut

For a flawless, high-definition look, try the FACESCANADA High Cover Concealer! Its rich, creamy formula delivers impeccable coverage, hiding blemishes, dark circles, and pigmentation effortlessly. Infused with skincare benefits, it hydrates the skin while ensuring a natural, crease-proof finish. Be it hiding your late night eye puffiness or simply glamming up for an event, this concealer blends like a dream, giving you a long-lasting, radiant complexion!

Specifications

Coverage
Full
Finish
Natural
Texture
Creamy, smooth
Longevity
Long wearing
Skin Type
All skin types
FACESCANADA High Cover Concealer - Sand Beige 01|High Coverage Liquid Concealer|Blends Easily|Natural Finish|Covers Spots, Dark Circles|With Shea Butter & Vitamin E For All Skin Type - 4 Ml

Experience perfection with the Colorbar Flawless Matte Finish Full Cover Liquid Concealer! Designed to provide maximum coverage, this concealer effortlessly camouflages blemishes, dark circles, and redness while maintaining a lightweight feel. Its ultra-smooth formula blends seamlessly into the skin, leaving a soft matte finish that lasts all day. With its hydrating properties and crease-resistant wear, this concealer is a must-have for an effortlessly flawless look!

Specifications

Coverage
Full
Finish
Matte
Texture
Liquid, lightweight
Longevity
Long-lasting, crease-proof
Skin Type
All skin types
Colorbar Flawless Matte Finish Full Cover Liquid Concealer (001 VELVET, 6 ml) | Smooth, Matte effect | Full Coverage | Long-lasting | Suitable for sensitive skin

Top three features of the best concealers:

Best ConcealerTextureSkin TypeFinish
e.l.f. 16HR Camo ConcealerCreamy, lightweightAll skin typesMatte
Maybelline New York Full Coverage ConcealerLiquid, smoothNormal to oilyNatural
LAKMÉ Makeup+Skincare Vit C Superglow Liquid ConcealerLiquid, hydratingDry to normalRadiant
INSIGHT Cosmetics Natural Pro Concealer PaletteCreamy, blendableAll skin typesSatin
Swiss Beauty Liquid Light Weight ConcealerLiquid, lightweightOily to combinationMatte
Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Dark Circles Treatment ConcealerCreamy, smoothAll skin typesNatural
L'Oréal Paris Full Coverage ConcealerLiquid, full-coverageNormal to oilyMatte
SUGAR POP Full Coverage Cream ConcealerCreamy, buildableDry to combinationSatin-matte
FACESCANADA High Cover ConcealerLiquid, hydratingNormal to dryDewy
Colorbar Flawless Matte Finish Full Cover Liquid ConcealerLiquid, high-pigmentOily to combinationMatte

FAQ for concealer

  • How do I choose the right shade?

    For dark circles: Choose a shade 1–2 shades lighter than your foundation to brighten the under-eye area. For blemishes/redness: Match your skin tone exactly to blend seamlessly. For contouring/highlighting: Use a shade lighter to highlight and a shade darker to contour.

  • What are the different types of concealers?

    Liquid: Best for all skin types, especially dry or mature skin. Provides buildable coverage. Cream: Good for medium to full coverage, works well for dry and combination skin. Stick: Offers high coverage, ideal for spot concealing. Colour-Correcting: Comes in different colours (green, peach, lavender) to neutralize discolouration.

  • What’s the difference between concealer and foundation?

    Foundation is used for overall skin tone evening, while concealer targets specific areas for extra coverage.

  • How do I prevent creasing under my eyes?

    Apply a hydrating eye cream before concealer. Use a lightweight, non-thick formula. Set with a fine, lightweight translucent powder.

  • Can I use concealer without foundation?

    Yes! If you only need light coverage, you can apply concealer on problem areas and blend it out for a natural look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
