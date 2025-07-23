Best Lip crayons: Top 8 picks that give your lips a gorgeous look and luscious feel

Lip crayons are the perfect mixture of luscious colour, hydrating lip balm, and a liner-all rolled into one stick! Their creamy texture and rich pigmentation keep your lips hydrating, soft and subtle, while also giving your lips a rich colour. So, be you want a bold matte look or a subtle tint, lip crayons make it effortless to define, fill, and flaunt your lips anytime, anywhere. Lip crayons for a rich colour(AI-Generated)

So, if you are looking to buy lip crayons for that pout-perfect selfie, here are our top 8 picks for you.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil delivers rich, long-wearing colour with a creamy matte finish. This dual-purpose pencil glides smoothly onto your lips and cheeks, offering highly pigmented, blendable coverage. This lip crayon is lightweight and non-drying and stays put for hours without smudging. Perfect for touch-ups on the go, it combines the precision of a pencil with the softness of a lipstick and blush. You can easily create a natural flush or bold look while nourishing your skin with added hydrating ingredients.

Loading Suggestions...

INGLOT AMC Lip Pencil offers intense colour payoff with a velvety matte finish that lasts. Its creamy formula glides effortlessly, ensuring precise application without tugging or drying lips. Enriched with avocado oil, it keeps lips soft and supple while delivering vibrant, fade-resistant colour. This versatile pencil doubles as a lipstick or liner, perfect for defining or filling in lips with precision. Lightweight yet durable, it’s a reliable choice for all-day wear and a polished look.

Loading Suggestions...

THE BODY SHOP Freestyle Multitasking Crayon Lipstick combines vibrant colour and care in a convenient crayon form. It glides easily across lips, delivering full, even coverage with a creamy satin finish. Infused with Community Fair Trade ingredients, it hydrates and nourishes while staying lightweight and comfortable. This versatile crayon doubles as a lip liner and lipstick, making it perfect for shaping and filling lips in one step. Portable and easy to use, it ensures flawless, on-the-go application.

Loading Suggestions...

Diego dalla Palma MILANO Stay On Me Lip Liner defines lips with precision and long-lasting colour. Its soft, highly pigmented formula glides smoothly, preventing lipstick from feathering or smudging. Designed to stay put for hours, it delivers a flawless, sharp outline and can even be used to full lips for a matte base. Lightweight and comfortable, it enhances the wear of your lipstick while adding depth and dimension. This professional-grade liner ensures your look stays polished all day.

Loading Suggestions...

MARS Brown Smudge Wont Budge Lip Crayon delivers intense, smudge-proof colour that stays fresh for hours. Its creamy, glide-on formula ensures smooth application without dragging or crumbling. With a rich matte finish and lightweight feel, it resists fading and smearing throughout the day. Perfect for bold, defined lips, this crayon offers precision and comfort in one. Be it for everyday wear or special occasions, it keeps your lip colour locked in place without constant touch-ups.

Loading Suggestions...

FACES CANADA Feather Light 10hr Stay Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lips offers bold, high-definition colour with a feather-light feel. Its creamy matte formula glides effortlessly, delivering rich, even pigment that stays put for up to 10 hours. Non-drying and comfortable, it keeps lips soft and vibrant throughout the day. Perfect for creating statement lips, this lipstick provides precision, intensity, and long-lasting wear without compromising comfort. The sleek design makes it easy to carry and apply anytime.

Loading Suggestions...

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Crayon Lipstick delivers long-lasting, vibrant colour with a flawless matte finish. The smooth, glide-on crayon design allows precise application without smudging or fading. Its built-in sharpener ensures every use is as precise as the first. Comfortable and lightweight, it stays vibrant and transfer-proof for up to 8 hours. Perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, this crayon combines convenience, performance, and style, making it a must-have for anyone who loves a lasting, bold lip.

Loading Suggestions...

SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick offers rich, velvety colour with an ultra-matte finish that lasts. Its creamy, glide-on texture ensures seamless, even application with intense pigmentation. Lightweight and comfortable, it stays put without feathering or cracking, keeping your lips flawless all day. Equipped with a sharpener, it ensures precise application every time. Perfect for bold, defined lips, this crayon delivers a smooth, long-wearing look with minimal effort. It’s ideal for creating a variety of chic, matte styles.

Similar articles for you:

10 best oil-free moisturisers that won’t clog your pores this monsoon; Ideal for acne-prone skin

Top 10 Matcha skincare products that fight acne, ageing, stress: Superfood your skin has been waiting for

Monsoon must-haves: A skincare routine that works in humid weather; Top 8 tips for you

Top 8 Lipsticks with SPF: Now get pout-perfect lips without sun damage; Kiss the sun goodbye

FAQ for lip crayon How is a lip crayon different from lipstick? Lip crayons are usually more precise to apply, often come in matte or creamy finishes, and are easier to carry and touch up on the go compared to traditional lipsticks.

Can I use a lip crayon as a lip liner? Yes! Many lip crayons have a pointed tip, making them perfect for outlining your lips before filling them in for a complete look.

Are lip crayons moisturizing? It depends on the formula. Many lip crayons are enriched with nourishing ingredients like shea butter or oils to keep lips soft and hydrated, even with a matte finish.

Do I need a sharpener for my lip crayon? Some lip crayons are retractable (twist-up), while others are pencil-style and require sharpening. Check your product’s design.

Can lip crayons be used as blush? Yes, in a pinch! If the formula is creamy, you can dab some on your cheeks and blend for a soft, monochromatic look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.