Monsoon must-haves: A skincare routine that works in humid weather; Top 8 tips for you

Though the refreshing monsoon rains bring respite from the intense heat, but they also bring along a host of skin troubles. The rising humidity levels, sudden temperature changes, and dampness take a toll on your skin. From sudden breakouts, acne, fungal infection to dull, dehydrated, and damaged skin, and clogged pores, the issues are plenty. And for people with oily or acne-prone skin, the issues become just unlimited. But fret not, as here is a skincare routine that you must follow this monsoon season to get a glowing and hydrated skin even during the humid weather. Monsoon must-haves(Pexels)

Here is a smart monsoon skincare routine that can help balance oil, keep your skin fresh, and protect it from seasonal issues, ensuring you glow rain or shine!

As the humidity level soars during monsoon, it often clogs pores and leads to breakouts. Thus, cleansing your face with the right face wash is crucial. The Derma Co Face Wash has 2% Salicylic Acid and 2% Niacinamide that deeply cleanses your skin, removes excess oil, and gently fights acne without over-drying. Salicylic acid penetrates deep into pores to dissolve excess oil and dead skin cells, effectively unclogging pores and helping to clear and prevent blackheads and whiteheads. This face wash controls sebum and clears dirt and bacteria trapped during the sticky weather. Its anti-inflammatory properties also calm irritation and keep your skin looking fresh and healthy, making it perfect for daily use in the rainy season.

Reasons to buy Controls excess oil and prevents acne Gently exfoliates and soothes Reasons to avoid Not suitable for very dry or sensitive skin

Customer feedback:

Customers say that this face wash helped them clear their breakouts within a week and kept the skin oil-free. However, this face wash does dry out skin so, it’s not suitable for people with very dry skin.

Your skin tends to become damp and sticky, yet dehydrated during monsoon. And hence, you need to give your skin a dose of hydration with a hydrating toner. Mamaearth Rice Toner is a lightweight, soothing toner that balances pH, tightens pores, and refreshes skin without heaviness. This toner also preps the skin for serum and moisturiser absorption and strengthens the skin barrier. This toner is enriched with rice water that gently hydrates and soothes irritated or flaky skin, leaving it soft and plump. This alcohol-free toner helps reduce oiliness while maintaining moisture, making it ideal for a quick midday pick-me-up or as a calming post-cleansing step in your monsoon skincare routine.

Reasons to buy Refreshes and tones without heaviness Helps minimize pores Reasons to avoid May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

Customer feedback:

Customers loved the way this toner refreshes, keeps oil under control, maintains pH level, and hydrates their skin. However, it has a strong fragrance that can be bothersome for some.

Monsoon can dull your complexion and weaken your skin barrier and hence, a face serum can do wonders to your skin. Presenting- Dr. Sheth's Ampoule Serum, a face serum that combines the goodness of ceramides and potent 15% vitamin C to brighten skin, repair barrier damage, and fade pigmentation without irritation. The serum is lightweight and fast-absorbing, and restores your skin’s resilience while tackling free radicals. This face serum is perfect for those who need a brightening skin tone and wish to strengthen skin barriers, without sensitivity. Use this serum to keep your skin healthy and glowing through the rains.

Reasons to buy Brightens and repairs without irritation Barrier-friendly and lightweight Reasons to avoid May feel sticky for very oily skin

Customer feedback:

Customers felt visible glow in a couple of days. Being lightweight, the serum does not feel heavy on the face and does not cause any irritation. However, the price may affect buying decisions.

Sticky monsoon weather can make heavy creams feel suffocating. Hence, you need a cream that feels super light, and Aqualogica Illuminate Hydragel moisturiser just does that. Its water-like texture offers deep hydration in a refreshing, non-greasy formula, making it perfect for sticky and humid monsoon season. The cream is infused with the goodness of Wild Berries & Alpha Arbutin, which brightens & evens skin tone, targets dark spots and treats pigmentation like a pro. Its lightweight gel texture penetrated deep into the skin, giving you a plump, soft, and shine-free skin all day. This moisturiser is ideal for oily or combination skin, and ensures your skin stays balanced and hydrated without feeling greasy or clogged in the humid monsoon climate. Since, the cream is lightweight, it can be applied under makeup too. So, your makeup does not look heavy as well.

Reasons to buy Lightweight and non-greasy Gives lasting hydration Reasons to avoid Needs reapplication for extremely dehydrated skin

Customer feedback:

Customers feel that this gel-based moisturiser is best for oily skin, especially during summers and monsoon. It is nonsticky, making it perfect for oily and combination skin, but parched skin types might have to reapply.

Sunscreen is a must, even on a cloudy monsoon day, as the harmful UV rays can still damage your skin from under the clouds. So, you need a sunscreen that gives you sun protection while also not feeling heavy on your face during the humid monsoon days. The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ protection for your skin from both-the UV rays and from pollution. With a water-light, quick-absorbing formula, it doesn’t feel heavy or sticky, even in high humidity, and won’t clog pores or melt off. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it keeps your skin hydrated while shielding against sun damage. The cream also protects your skin from blue light, making it perfect for daily use in the unpredictable rainy season. This cream is perfect for all skin types, even for acne-prone skin.

Reasons to buy Non-greasy, sweat-resistant Perfect for acne-prone skin Protects from blue light High SPF with hydration Reasons to avoid Can spill if applied over certain moisturisers, It is not waterproof

Customer feedback:

Customers love its lightweight feel and say that it doesn’t feel heavy on the face at all. It does not leave a white cast and also protects the skin from the harmful blue light.

Monsoon humidity can take a toll on your skin and can dehydrate it while making it oily and sticky. Hence, applying a sheet mask before you apply your makeup on is a sure shot way of keeping your skin hydrated. The Sparkel Hydrating Facial Sheet Mask infuses your skin with moisture and soothing ingredients in just 15 minutes. It refreshes tired, dull skin and restores radiance after a long day in the humid weather. Lightweight and mess-free, this sheet mask replenishes hydration, calms irritation, and leaves your skin soft and glowing, the perfect self-care step to combat monsoon-induced skin fatigue.

Reasons to buy Instant hydration boost Calms irritated skin Reasons to avoid Temporary effect May feel sticky afterward

Customer feedback:

Customers say that this sheet mask feels so cooling and refreshing, adding a dose of hydration and nourishment both! It makes the skin looks plump and glowing immediately. However, sheet masks gives temporary relief.

Exfoliating your skin is a must. In monsoon, dead skin and excess oil tend to build up, causing breakouts and dullness. Neutrogena Deep Clean Scrub is a gentle yet effective exfoliator that removes impurities, unclogs pores, and buffs away dead cells. With microbeads and salicylic acid, this face scrub refreshes and smooths your skin without stripping its natural moisture. Using it once or twice a week ensures clean, clear, and vibrant skin, keeping breakouts and congestion at bay during the sticky rainy season.

Reasons to buy Effectively clears buildup Gentle yet thorough Reasons to avoid Not ideal for sensitive or inflamed skin, Can feel harsh if used daily

Customer feedback:

Customers feel that this face scrub peels off the dry and dead skin cells effectively and works best for blackheads. It does not cause any irritation. However, it is not recommended for very sensitive skin.

Ice dunking is getting viral and for all the right reasons. After all, it gives your face a refreshing and cooling effect. And Hyphen Ice Dunk Instant Cooling Face Mask does exactly the same. After a humid, tiring monsoon day, treat your skin with Hyphen Ice Dunk Instant Cooling Face Mask. This cooling mask soothes inflammation, reduces puffiness, and refreshes your complexion instantly. Its unique icy formula calms overheated or irritated skin, shrinks pores, and delivers a rejuvenated feel in minutes. This face mask is ideal after exposure to rain or pollution as it gives your skin a much-needed chill-out session while leaving it soft, clean, and comfortable.

Reasons to buy Immediate cooling and soothing Reduces redness and puffiness Reasons to avoid Temporary effect Not suitable for extremely sensitive skin

Customer feedback:

Customers love the amazing cooling effect that this face mask gives, making the face feels alive and refreshed. However, the effect is temporary and is not suitable for sensitive skin.

Benefits of Skincare During Monsoon

Prevents Breakouts: Humidity and sweat can clog pores, leading to acne. Skincare keeps skin clean and balanced.

Controls Oiliness: Lightweight moisturizers and toners help regulate excess oil production without drying out your skin.

Protects Against Infections: Clean, healthy skin is less prone to fungal and bacterial infections common in damp weather.

Keeps Skin Hydrated: Even in humidity, skin can become dehydrated; hydrating products replenish moisture.

Brightens Dull Skin: Exfoliation and serums help combat dullness and uneven skin tone caused by rain and pollution.

Shields From UV Damage: Sunscreen remains essential, as UV rays penetrate clouds and harm skin even on cloudy days.

FAQ: Monsoon Skincare Do I still need sunscreen during monsoon? Yes! UV rays penetrate clouds and can damage skin even when the sun isn’t visible. Use a lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen daily.

My skin feels oily in the rain. Should I skip moisturizer? No. Skipping moisturizer can lead to dehydration and increased oil production. Opt for a light, gel-based moisturizer.

How often should I exfoliate during monsoon? Once or twice a week is enough to remove dead skin and prevent clogged pores. Don’t over-exfoliate, as it can irritate your skin.

Should I change my skincare products in monsoon? Yes. Switch to non-comedogenic, water-based products that hydrate without making skin greasy or heavy.

Why is my skin dull and patchy during monsoon? Humidity and pollution can cause buildup and dullness. Regular cleansing, hydrating, and occasional masks help restore glow.

