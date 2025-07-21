Top 10 Matcha skincare products that fight acne, ageing, stress: Superfood your skin has been waiting for

The term Matcha has been raving in the skincare industry, and for all the right reasons. This superfood is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and soothing properties that help fight free radicals, calm irritation, and revive tired, dull skin. In addition, this powerful green skin-friendly powder is included in a range of skincare products-where ancient Japanese beauty secrets meet modern skin science. Matcha skincare products for a wrinkle-free, skin(AI-Generated)

From cleansers to masks, each product is crafted to detoxify, brighten, and nourish your skin naturally, leaving you with a healthy, radiant glow. So, just in case, you wanted to explore this skincare rave and use a few matcha-infused skincare products, here are our top 8 picks for you.

Give your face a matcha mask with the Dot & Key Green Clay Mask. This face mask deeply detoxifies your skin while fighting acne and pollution damage. Packed with green clay, salicylic acid, and tea tree oil, this face mask unclogs pores, absorbs excess oil, and calms inflammation effectively. It gently exfoliates your skin, removes impurities, and strengthens the skin’s natural barrier. Use it regularly to reveal fresh, clear, and matte skin. It’s perfect for oily and acne-prone skin exposed to urban pollutants. Your skin feels purified, refreshed, and visibly healthier after each use.

Quench Skin Detox Gel Face Wash cleanses skin thoroughly while maintaining hydration. Enriched with Korean botanicals and antioxidants, it effectively removes dirt, oil, and makeup residues without stripping natural moisture. The lightweight gel texture glides easily, leaving your skin refreshed, soft, and clear. Green tea and willow bark in the formula help minimize breakouts and soothe irritated skin. Suitable for daily use, it energizes tired skin, controls excess oil, and reveals a radiant, healthy-looking complexion.

mCaffeine face wash actively combats acne with its powerful blend of 2% salicylic acid, niacinamide, and matcha tea. It deeply cleanses pores, removes excess oil, and prevents new breakouts while soothing skin. The antioxidant-rich matcha tea fights free radicals and brightens the complexion. This face wash gently exfoliates, reduces redness, and helps maintain a healthy skin barrier. Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, it leaves your face feeling clear, refreshed, and rejuvenated after each wash.

Earth Rhythm Cleansing Balm melts away makeup, dirt, and impurities effortlessly. Infused with matcha green tea and nourishing oils, it dissolves waterproof makeup while nourishing and calming the skin. Its buttery texture transforms into a silky oil on contact, leaving skin soft, clean, and hydrated. Gentle enough for daily use, it doesn’t clog pores or strip moisture, making it perfect for all skin types. Enjoy a refreshing, residue-free cleanse with the power of natural antioxidants.

EARTHY SECRETS Clay Face Mask targets signs of ageing with the goodness of Fuji matcha green tea and mineral-rich clay. It firms and tones skin, reduces fine lines, and promotes a youthful glow. The powerful antioxidants protect against environmental damage while detoxifying pores and controlling oil. With regular use, it refines texture, improves elasticity, and leaves your skin visibly smooth and radiant. Ideal for dull and mature skin, this mask rejuvenates and refreshes beautifully.

Greenviv Gel Moisturizer hydrates and controls excess oil with its dual-action formula of 5% niacinamide and 5% matcha tea. It restores skin’s moisture balance, minimizes pores, and reduces shine while soothing irritation. The lightweight gel absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue, making it perfect for oily and combination skin. Packed with antioxidants, it strengthens the skin barrier and fights dullness. Daily use ensures a clear, hydrated, and balanced complexion with a healthy glow.

INYVA Himalayan Harmony Body Scrub gently exfoliates to reveal smoother, softer skin. Infused with Himalayan salt, nourishing oils, and calming botanicals, it buffs away dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and stimulates circulation. Its refreshing aroma uplifts the senses while hydrating and detoxifying the skin. Use it regularly to improve skin texture, enhance radiance, and achieve a healthy, polished look. This scrub transforms your shower routine into a spa-like experience for complete body rejuvenation.

7o3 Hydrating Night Cream nourishes and repairs your skin as you sleep. Enriched with potent hydrating agents, antioxidants, and skin-repairing actives, it restores moisture, reduces fine lines, and improves elasticity overnight. The rich yet non-greasy texture penetrates deeply to rejuvenate tired skin. Wake up to soft, supple, and refreshed skin every morning. Perfect for all skin types, this night cream supports the skin’s natural renewal process, leaving your complexion glowing and healthy.

SkinSide Serum Sheet Mask delivers an intense boost of hydration and nutrients to your skin in just minutes. Infused with concentrated serum rich in vitamins, hyaluronic acid, and botanical extracts, it replenishes moisture, brightens the complexion, and calms irritation. The soft sheet adheres comfortably, ensuring maximum absorption of the serum. Ideal for a quick pick-me-up before an event or to refresh tired skin, it leaves your face looking plump, radiant, and revitalized instantly.

M & U Acne Clearing Clay Mask harnesses the power of matcha and cucumber to fight acne and control excess oil effectively. The soothing cucumber cools and reduces redness, while matcha detoxifies and minimizes pores. This mask deeply cleanses, absorbs impurities, and promotes a clear, matte finish. With regular use, it helps prevent breakouts and improves overall skin texture. Perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, it refreshes and rejuvenates your face beautifully.

FAQ for Matcha skincare products What is matcha, and why is it used in skincare? Matcha is a finely ground powder of specially grown green tea leaves, rich in antioxidants (especially EGCG), vitamins, and minerals. In skincare, it helps fight free radicals, reduces inflammation, detoxifies the skin, and promotes a healthy glow.

Do matcha skincare products help with acne? Yes. Matcha has natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm breakouts, reduce redness, and prevent clogged pores, making it a great choice for acne-prone skin.

Is matcha safe for sensitive skin? Generally, yes! Matcha is a gentle, natural ingredient, but as with any skincare product, it’s always best to patch-test first to ensure you don’t have any allergies.

How often can I use matcha skincare products? This depends on the product type. Matcha face masks can be used 2–3 times a week, while cleansers, serums, or moisturizers containing matcha can be used daily.

Can I use matcha products along with other active ingredients? Yes, matcha pairs well with many ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides. If you’re using strong acids (like AHAs/BHAs), retinol, or vitamin C, introduce products slowly and monitor your skin’s response.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.