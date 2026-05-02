Best Met Gala outfits from 2021 to 2025: Blake Lively's Statue of Liberty nod to Zendaya's one-of-a-kind look

The biggest night of fashion, the Met Gala 2026, will be taking place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue, New York. This year, it will be celebrating “Costume Art,” the new exhibition of the Costume Institute.

Blake Lively and Zendaya at the 2022 and 2024 Met Gala events, respectively. (@themetgalaofficial/Instagram)

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Co-hosted by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, the exhibition will celebrate the centrality of the dressed body, featuring clothing and artworks from a majority of the museum’s 19 collecting areas. The dress code is “Fashion is Art.”

Before we get a glimpse of our favourite celebrities from around the globe dazzling us on the red carpet, here is a look at some of the iconic fits from the Met Gala between 2021 and 2025, along with the themes and memorable moments. Be prepared for an evening of showmanship and extravagance.

Met Gala 2021: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

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{{^usCountry}} Met Gala 2021 was a celebration of all things American, with celebrities pulling off the star-spangled style in all sorts of ways: from blingy and eye-catching to subtle nods with discreet Americana motifs. In theme with the dress code, Zoë Kravitz wore an iconic Saint Laurent gown made of sheer metal mesh on the red carpet, and paired it with a matching thong. The dress speaks volumes about the American spirit of freedom. Met Gala 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Met Gala 2021 was a celebration of all things American, with celebrities pulling off the star-spangled style in all sorts of ways: from blingy and eye-catching to subtle nods with discreet Americana motifs. In theme with the dress code, Zoë Kravitz wore an iconic Saint Laurent gown made of sheer metal mesh on the red carpet, and paired it with a matching thong. The dress speaks volumes about the American spirit of freedom. Met Gala 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion {{/usCountry}}

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The 2022 event was truly a trip down memory lane, as the night was in celebration of the anonymous and unsung heroes of US design. Celebrities brought back the classics as they followed the Gilded Glamour, White Tie dress code. And arguably, no one understood the assignment better than Blake Lively. She appeared on the steps of the gala wearing a shimmering rose gold gown with an extravagant bow by Versace, which later revealed a teal skirt that represented the oxidation of the Statue of Liberty.

Met Gala 2023: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

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Met Gala 2023 commemorated the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who changed the fashion game over the decades while leading houses such as Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, and more. Kristen Stewart was in tune with the night’s theme as she arrived dressed by Chanel. The outfit that captured both classic and contemporary vibes comprised a cropped white dinner jacket with a black lapel, a cropped white shirt, a short black tie, black trousers, white socks and cute loafers. She also accessorised with a sleek black belt.

Met Gala 2024: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

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The 2024 Met Gala showcased one-of-a-kind fashions of the past. One of the co-hosts of the evening, Zendaya, was among those who shone brightest in the sea of stars. She appeared on the red carpet in a custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano, featuring a deep blue-and-green peacock-esque gown festooned with metallic birds, berries and vines and topped with a towering feather headpiece tucked into a hand-painted forest-green beret by milliner Stephen Jones. Later in the evening, she changed into a black taffeta spring/summer 1996 Givenchy by Galliano gown sourced from the Beverly Hills vintage clothing store Lily et Cie. Both spoke volumes about the evening’s dress code, The Garden of Time.

Met Gala 2025: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style

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The 2025 event was focused on Black dandyism and was a rare men-oriented exhibit at the Met. It honoured over 300 years of Black style, culture, and aesthetic expression, and examined the role of clothing and style in shaping Black identities in the United States over the years. In theme with the dress code, Tailored for You, Hunter Schafer looked dapper in Prada, styled by Dara. The outfit was a play on proportions: Hunter wore a double-breasted white jacket over a matching shirt, which was in turn layered over a ribbed white turtleneck. A sleek black blazer hung over her shoulders, which matched her tailored black trousers. The outfit was completed with a white beret and leather gloves.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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