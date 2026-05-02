Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and others walk the red carpet in India; know the theme

Every year, fashion enthusiasts wait with bated breath for the first Monday of May for fashion's biggest night. Met Gala 2026 is all set to take place this month, welcoming the biggest names from fashion, music, film, sports, and other industries to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Here's everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2026.

From where to watch the fashion's biggest night to the theme this year, and co-chairs, here’s everything you need to know about the 78th Met Gala. Also Read | Isha Ambani champions Indian craftsmanship in a beautiful embroidered dress for Vogue Met Gala pre-party | PICS

When and where to watch the Met Gala 2026 The 2026 Met Gala red carpet will be streamed live on Monday, May 4, at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. For India, it will be 3:30 am IST on May 5.

You don’t need to get a front-row seat to the unmissable proceedings. It can be watched on streaming platforms like Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV.

Indian viewers can stream the Met Gala 2026 red carpet live on Vogue’s YouTube channel, starting from 3:30 am IST on May 5.