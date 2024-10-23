Best stylish men’s and women’s kurtas for every budget: Find your style this Myntra sale

Want to make your presence more stylish and appealing on your special occasions? Without any second thought, go in an ethnic outfit that exudes eye-catching colours with alluring designs in this Myntra BFF'24 sale. A kurta is the best outfit to stay well in harmony with your special occasions. For men or women, a unique kurta speaks about his/her style louder than any other dress even on regular daily wear. Looking for the right choice? Then, hop on this Myntra sale and start your kurta shopping on your preferred budget. This Myntra sale gives you the best budget kurtas that don’t compromise in satisfying your expectations. Best Kurtas for Men and Women

Do you prefer a sophisticated look in your kurta? Then, get one that carries heavy decorations all through the stitch. If simplicity with elegance is your predominant choice, get kurtas with minimal yet attractive work. No more sticking to the myth that kurtas are highly priced! With a wide range of kurtas for both men and women, you can definitely get yours at every price range. This Myntra BFF'24 sale is yours! To help you out, here’s a curated list of the best budget kurtas that you can start wishlisting now!

Top Kurtas for Men and Women

The choices of kurtas are vast for both men and women in this Myntra BFF'24 sale. However, prioritise yours based on your budget and the style you’re looking for. Here are a few kurta collections that are showcased at a diverse range of prices. So, come on! Dive into the Myntra BFF'24 now and explore the best budget kurtas!

Best Kurtas Above Rs.40000

Is your spending limit beyond Rs.40000? Then, get an insight into the below kurtas for men and women.

Would you like to be the centre of attraction in the celebration? Wear this majestic women’s kurta and steal the show. Walk in like a queen and attract the gathering with this Anarkali-styled kurta from Myntra BFF'24. Its mandarin collar with long sleeves gives you a comfortable and sophisticated look when worn. Embracing rich and colourful embroidery around the neck and in the sleeve hem highlights the outfit. Also, the stone and bead detailing above the waist and sleeve hem make this kurta a worthy choice at this price. The best part of this luxurious kurta is its fabric. Yes, this best budget kurta is made of rich Chanderi silk that gives you comfortable wear all day. Whether you perform a dance or greet your guests, this kurta makes a perfect companion.

Styling Tips:

Drape your dupatta in a modern way that flawlessly flows in your hands by surrounding your waist.

Get a traditional look by leaving the dupatta flowing from your shoulder.

Impressive Part:

Ankle length style with flared hem.

Floral patterns catch every eye on your kurta.

Fabric Chanderi silk Colour Off-white & gold-toned Stitch Style Anarkali kurta with A-line style

Are you heading to a celebration that embraces a black theme? Then, this men’s luxurious kurta from Myntra BFF'24 will make your presence more captivating. Completely adorned in dazzling black, this best budget kurta makes you stand out from the crowd. As this kurta is beautifully detailed with black sequins, your glittering presence will be frequently noticed on your every move. The mandarin collar complemented by button closure enhances its stylish finish. With its long sleeves, you can have a confident and comfortable wear all day. Pair it with an off-white bottom to make the kurta pop.

Styling Tips:

Pair it with silky pants in off-white or sandal colour to complement its luxuriousness.

Go for polished leather loafers in black to make a perfect match for your kurta.

Impressive Part:

Tailored to knee length for a classic look.

Button closure stops till the waist for easy movement and a stylish finish.

Fabric Silk Colour Black and silver-toned Stitch Style Straight shape with regular style

Best Kurtas Between Rs.20000 and Rs. 40000

If you prefer shopping for the best budget kurtas that are a little below the high-end price, here are some options from the Myntra BFF'24 to help you choose.

As you walk into the crowd in this lavender kurta from Myntra BFF'24, it flows to your ankle and dances elegantly along with your every step. It showcases the vibrant fusion of modernity and tradition. With a V-neck that is finely elongated and its sleeveless pattern, you can wear it conveniently all day long. As this kurta is knitted with the rich viscose rayon fabric, you can exhibit a silky and glowing look on this attire. Also, this fabric remains soft on your skin, which doesn’t make you feel heavy even with its great decoration. From the neck to the ankle, this kurta is finely decorated with golden sequins for a glittering look. To add more ethnicity to this best budget kurta, it possesses an impressive golden border that highlights the entire look of this outfit.

Styling Tips:

Drape the dupatta elegantly such that the embroidered golden border is finely visible.

You can complement the elongated V-neck with an adorable choker or stone neckpiece. This adds extra richness to your look.

Impressive Part:

Stylish back, neck open with tassels, ends with decorative beads.

A-line tailoring gives a flowy silhouette below your waist.

Fabric Viscose rayon Colour Earthy / Lavender Stitch Style Angrakha style with A-line shape

Not only does this men’s kurta from Myntra BFF'24 exhibit a rich look, but it also makes you feel its luxuriousness on your skin. Yes, this kurta is thoughtfully made of luxurious silk that remains silky and smooth on your skin. The asymmetric finish of the hemline makes this kurta unique from other outfits. You can give a glossy appearance with this kurta’s silky appearance in a rich beige colour. What’s more impressive in this kurta? Of course, the embodiment of an artistic ombre effect gives a graceful transition between the sandal colour and the subtle pink shade. This effect near the asymmetric hemline and the sleeve hem obviously enhances the ethnic look.

Styling Tips:

Complement this subtle richness with decorative loafers.

Sport a classic timepiece to make the ultimate style statement.

Impressive Part:

Full-length sleeves and a mandarin collar support its rich look.

Its overlapping design fashionably ends its button closure.

Matching pants make this kurta an ideal set for your special occasions.

Fabric Silk Colour Beige and pink with an ombre effect Stitch Style Straight shape with regular style

Top Kurtas Between Rs.10000 and Rs.20000

Celebrate your occasion by astonishing the crowd with your impressive best budget kurtas at this price range from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. Start exploring!

Would you like to embrace a pleasant statement with a contemporary elegance? Style yourself in the alluring floral women’s kurta and retain your fresh look throughout the celebration. Embodying a stunning purple fabric in chiffon, get a lasting blooming appearance in this kurta. As it tailors a flowing silhouette in the Anarkali model, it elegantly flatters various body shapes. The meticulously crafted floral design above the waist evokes a timeless beauty when you wear this kurta from Myntra BFF'24. With the calf length of this kurta, you can roam around the gathering with a complete ethnic feel.

Styling Tips:

Pair its broad neck pattern with a complementing stone neckpiece.

Keep your dupatta non-pleated that elegantly flows off your shoulder.

Impressive Part:

The transparent full-length sleeve enhances its charming look.

No more searching for matching additions! The matching dupatta and pants perfectly complement the kurta.

Fabric Chiffon Colour Purple and pink Stitch Style Anarkali shape with regular style

Would you prefer men’s best budget kurtas that effectively complement both your ethnic look and have a comfortable fit? Get this embroidered kurta from Myntra BFF'24 that stands above your knees for unrestricted movements. With this maroon kurta on, you can confidently accompany your dancing crew with stretchful movements. Being lightweight, this kurta embodies precise embroidery work that elevates its rich look. This subtle yet impressive kurta elegantly adorns the fabric to get a carefully tailored finish. The presence of sequins amidst this embroidery makes this kurta dazzle in light. Whether it's an evening celebration or a daytime festival, this kurta makes a perfect ethnic outfit for every man.

Styling Tips:

Complement its maroon colour with subtly shaded pants or slim-fit trousers.

Classically pair them with leather loafers matching the kurta colour.

Impressive Part:

Its mandarin collar with a full sleeve completes your ethnic look.

Straight fit for easy and comfortable wearing.

Fabric Georgette Colour Maroon Stitch Style Straight shape with regular style

Best Kurtas Between Rs.5000 and Rs.10000

Are you ready to charm the gathering with the best budget kurtas in the Myntra BFF'24? Find the collection below for a thoughtful purchase.

Are you looking for the best budget kurtas with a minimalistic design that still captivates your small gathering or celebration? Then, this women’s kurta from Myntra BFF'24 would definitely be your fashion statement. Do you wonder how a subtle finish elevates your look? No more confusion! It is possible with this elegant kurta. By showcasing a continuous minimalistic look from the neck to the hem, this silhouette never compromises its aesthetic part. The blend of two alluring colours excellently complements its clean look as an ombre effect. With the predominant maroon colour, it also grabs the shade of coffee colour. This attractive combination of the Chanderi cotton fabric gives a glowing finish.

Styling Tips:

Pairing with contrasting decorative sandals to complete the outfit.

If you wish to have a dupatta drape over, choose a silky texture with a glowing effect in black colour.

Impressive Part:

The kurta’s clean, silky look is adorned by a minimal embroidered design above the waist.

With a hidden hook closure, its easy to wear it on and off with a mandarin collar.

Fabric Chanderi Cotton Colour Maroon with an ombre effect Stitch Style Straight shape with regular style

Try out this ethnic men’s kurta from Myntra BFF'24 sale to experience and cherish the craftsmanship of Chikankari patterns. Apart from adorning this cultural crafting, this embroidery also effectively complements your ethnic look all day. This is one of the best budget kurtas for your special occasion that gives a timeless impression amidst the crowd. This straight-styled kurta gives you a refined and sophisticated look. Never miss any moment of your celebration with the comfort offered by its art silk fabric and side-slitted tailoring. The impressive yoke design of this kurta surely sets it apart and gives you a stylish look for any occasion.

Styling Tips:

Pair this pink kurta with cream-coloured loafers for a subtle ethnic outfit.

Impressive Part:

Stylish and imitation button arrangements externally cover the hidden hook closure of this kurta.

It comes with paired pants that finely match the kurta.

Fabric Art Silk Colour Pink Stitch Style Straight shape with regular style

Kurta Collections Under Rs.5000

Looking for the best budget kurtas from the Myntra BFF'24 that truly deliver style? Check out the collection below.

The major attraction of this kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is its impressive silky blue colour, making it an ideal companion for every woman every day. Celebrate every moment wholeheartedly by wearing this kurta. With a wide round neckline and three-quarter sleeves, you can have comfortable wear. Also, its viscose rayon fabric gives a silky look and soft feel to the skin, making it a lasting staple the whole day. The blend of silver and golden motifs below the waist elevates its overall look. This one is undoubtedly one of the best budget kurtas on this list because of its charming look and rich feel.

Styling Tips:

You can pair it with ankle-length leggings to bring out its style.

Go for flats or heels and sandals with a minimalistic look to pair with this kurta.

Impressive Part:

Embroidery works excellently surround the rounded neckline. This elegantly complements your neck in place of a decorative neckpiece.

A-line tailoring offers a comfortable and flared silhouette.

Fabric Shantung (100% Viscose) Colour Blue Stitch Style A-line shape with a regular style

Make your affordable purchase more efficient with this men’s kurta from Myntra BFF'24. Its impressive embroidery work elevates the richness of your look amidst the crowd. As it comes with a continuous button closure, you can easily wear it in a hurry. The soft jacquard silk composition makes this kurta more rich. The mandarin collar style adds to its stylish flair. As the kurta extends to your knee length, you can have unrestricted movement. So, what’s the wait? Grab this exquisite and best budget kurta at an affordable price at this Myntra sale, and get ready to be the centre of attention.

Styling Tips:

Pair it with matching pants for improved ethnicity.

The dark-coloured loafer makes a perfect addition to your feet.

Impressive Part:

An over-coat pattern along the stitch with embroidery works makes it an ideal ethnic wear.

Mandarin collar for a smart style.

Fabric Soft Jacquard Silk Colour Cream Stitch Style A-line shape with a regular style

This Myntra BFF'24 sale is exclusively for you, with an incredible opportunity to find the best budget kurtas catering to diverse styles and preferences. Whether you're seeking a luxurious, intricately embroidered one or a simple, everyday kurta, the sale has something for everyone. With a wide range of options, from affordable choices to premium brands, this sale makes it easier than ever to elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Find your perfect match, and enjoy the blend of comfort, tradition, and fashion at unbeatable prices!

Frequently Asked Questions: Which type of kurta is trending now? Amidst a wide variety of styles, most of the fashion enthusiasts seek for a straight-cut kurta. Since it effectively fits all body types, this kurta is eagerly sought after.

How to have a slim profile in my kurta? The choice of colour and patterns plays a major role in deciding your appearance. Choose soft and light colour kurtas with vertical patterns for a slim look.

Which fabric is perfect for a rich look in a kurta? Go for fabrics like cotton, wool, silk, linen, and cashmere that fit well in your body. It also exhibits a luxurious finish in any pattern or styled kurta.

Is a kurta suitable for everyday wear? Of course, it is a perfect piece of clothing that finely adorns all occasions, from the workplace to casual outings.

Which are the possible bottoms to pair with kurtas? For a modern look, you can pair your kurtas with jeans. However, for a more traditional touch, pair with silk, cotton or other conventional fabric pants.

