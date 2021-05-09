Beyonce wears sheer pale pink co-ord set for night out, leaves fans speechless

Beyonce is known as the Queen and rightly so. Be it her sartorial picks, singing or helping the needy, Beyonce does it like no one else. Often the actor-singer delights her 176 million followers on Instagram by sharing images of herself from photoshoots while looking like an absolute diva. If you don't know what we are talking about head over to her Instagram right now.

The latest pictures that the mother-of-three posted have gone viral and for all the right reasons. The images that we are talking about gives glimpses from the singer's weekend. For her outing, she chose to wear a pale pink sheer top and pants co-ord set by the designer Charlotte Knowles. The full-sleeved top featured a round neck and funky sunburst design. The pants too had matching print on the hem.

The figure-flaunting outfit was teamed with a bold yellow and orange bustier imparted more oomph from the look. She added a pop of orange to the outfit with her mini top handle bag and styled it with a pair of strappy heels. For her accessories, Beyonce went with a couple of delicate gold choker chains, statement-making earrings and a couple of gold rings. The Drunk In Love singer shared a close up flaunting her glam for the night that featured dewy nude tones. Her makeup included subtle shimmery eyeshadow with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, a nude glossy lip and lots of highlighter. The actor completed her ensemble by leaving her signature middle-parted wavy hair down.

The Grammy winner recently had posted another set of images that had the singer slaying in neon green head-to-toe. From a bodycon mini dress that had a plunging neckline to her bag and shoes, everything was neon. She had captioned it, "black women in neon is always (sic)."

Check out some of the other latest looks that left her fans speechless:

What do you think of her outfit?

