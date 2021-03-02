Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall

Going back to basics this Tuesday after much public demand, Bhagyashree spilled the beans on her haircare treatment and we are certainly rooting for it. Giving fans a sneak-peek into her kitchen, the Bollywood star was seen preparing an organic oil to nourish her hair as she claimed that it reduces hairfall when applied atleast once every week.

Taking to her social media handle, Bhagyashree shared a video where she revealed about “a simple hair concoction made at home” to keep hairfall blues at bay. “Everybody worldwide seems to be worried about this. There are a thousand medicines that propagate to stop hairfall, another thousand that claim regrowth but the fact remains that you have to ingest the right food and nutrients (sic),” Bhagyashree shared in the caption.

She added, “Increasing the level of biotin, folate, sulphur, zinc, VitaminA, VitaminD and VitaminB12 helps to reduce hair fall. However its best that a doctor assesses your deficiency (sic).”

Crediting her own luscious tresses to weekly champi, Bhagyashree elaborated, “The age-old tradition of oiling the hair however will always strengthen the roots. I make sure I use this oil atleast once a week. It has definitely reduced hairfall for me (sic).”

Ingredients:

Curry leaves

Chopped onions

Coconut Oil

Method and benefits:

Place a pan on lit stove and empty a bottle of coconut oil to heat in it. When it gets to the boiling point, add onions as they have sulphur and keratin that promote hair growth and make hair roots stronger. Then add curry leaves as they have beta-carotene that promotes health growth.

Allow it to simmer on a slow flame till it turns brown. Once it is done, allow it to cool and grind it in a mixer then strain it into a small bottle with a dropper for easy use. Apply this oil to the roots as it becomes easier to wash off.

Leave it on for an hour or two. Then wash it off with a mild shampoo. Since this oil is strong and thick, Bhagyashree advised applying “just a little bit of it on the scalp and kind of massage it through.”

The diva claimed that this treatment has been helping her in reducing hairfall and we can’t wait to tame our hair too with this organic oil. What about you?

