Happy birthday, Baghyashree: Latest fitness motivation from Maine Pyar Kiya star(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: Latest fitness motivation from Maine Pyar Kiya star

  Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: As the Maine Pyar Kiya star turns 52, here's taking some workout motivation from her latest fitness video which is sure to make your jaws drop in awe and encourage you to pull out your Yoga mats
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Always encouraging fans to prioritise health and wellness, Bollywood diva Bhagyashree was seen spilling the beans on beauty tips and even glimpses of her rigorous workouts all throughout the Covid-19 lockdown which justified her ageing-like-fine-wine appearance. As the Maine Pyar Kiya star turns 52 this Tuesday, here’s taking some fitness motivation from her latest fitness video which is sure to make your jaws drop in awe and encourage you to pull out your Yoga mats.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Bhagyashree gave another sneak-peek into her regular exercise session at home. Donning a pink spaghetti top teamed with a pair of printed grey tights, Bhagyashree aced the athleisure look by pulling back her hair into a tight ponytail and completing her sporty attire with a pair of grey running shoes.

Getting down on all fours on a Yoga mat spread before a pillar, the actor took the vertical concrete’s support to nail a handstand and introduced her own variation to it. Setting fitness enthusiasts on frenzy with her effortless move, Bhagyashree held the diagonal position with her legs resting on the pillar and slowly lifted them back and forth to bring them to 90 degrees in line with her body, alternately.

She captioned the video, “Turning the world upside down.....sometimes changes your perspective about a lot of people (sic).”

Benefits:

The athletic activity or handstand exercise is called Adho Mukha Vrksasana in modern yoga while it is named bananeira in Afro-Brazilian martial art –capoeira. It involves balancing the body by spacing one’s hands approximately shoulder-width apart and extending the legs straight up together.

While it is performed in acro dance, cheerleading, circus, yoga, calisthenics and gymnastics, it is not recommended if the position of one’s ribs, hips and legs keeps changing or there is too much motion or adjustments in search of balance. This can happen during finding the correct alignment due to lack of body awareness or lack of ab strength.

Since handstand is a plyometric exercise, meaning that it bears the own bodyweight, it is beneficial in increasing circulation in the upper body, increasing the blood flow to lungs and strengthening of bones in wrists, arms, shoulders and spine. It also helps to build up one’s core strength, strengthen hip flexors, hamstrings, inner thigh muscles and spinal muscles.

