Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon in ivory sarees show elegant ways to dress up for your best friend's wedding. All pics

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon attended an awards show in Mumbai recently alongside several other Bollywood celebrities. The two divas brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet-event. While Bhumi chose a mirror-embellished saree, Kriti draped herself in a sequinned six yards. They both went for the ivory hue to make heads turn at the event. Additionally, their glamorous ethnic avatar served as elegant ways to attend your best friend's wedding festivities. Don't forget to steal some style tips.

Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar's wedding guest style

The resurgence of the Big Fat Indian Wedding means showing up as the best-dressed guest for all the upcoming shaadi festivities. After all, it is not just the bride and groom who try to look their best during the wedding season. And what best place to take inspiration for your IT wedding guest look than your favourite celebrities' closets? This time, we have inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon's latest appearance on the red carpet at an awards show. Keep scrolling to read our download on their outfits and check out the snippets.

Bhumi Pednekar draped herself in an exquisite mirror-work ivory net saree for the awards night. The six yards comes decorated with shiny mirrors cut in geometrical shapes and embellished in abstract patterns. She wore the ensemble in traditional style, styling the pallu in neat pleats.

Bhumi styled the saree with a matching strapless bustier blouse and a floor-sweeping net cape. While the choli features mirror embellishments, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a midriff-baring hem and a fitted bust, the see-through cape has sequinned and beaded adornments. Lastly, a centre-parted sleek bun, nude lip shade, bold winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, and rouged highlighted face gave the finishing touch.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon stole the spotlight at the awards night in a chiffon saree decked in shimmering silver sequins. A full-sleeve blouse featuring shimmering beads and sequins, a plunging V neckline, sheer sleeves, and a midriff-showing hem length completed Kriti's ethnic look.

Kriti styled the ensemble with embellished ivory juttis, statement gold and diamond rings, and statement-making diamond ear cuffs. In the end, Kriti chose a centre-parted messy low bun, subtle smoky eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheekbones, and dewy base for the glam picks.

