Kriti Sanon mixes ethnic and modern vibes in embroidered top and mini shorts for casual outing. See pics, video

Actor Kriti Sanon stepped out in Mumbai last night for a work commitment. The paparazzi clicked the star outside the Maddock Films office, dressed in a pretty and chic mint green embroidered top and mini shorts set. She mixed modern and ethnic vibes with the ensemble as it features intricate floral embroidery and sequin work resembling the famous Chikankari embroidery. Keep scrolling as we share our download on Kriti's casual-outing look. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon serves hottest look for Shehzada Promotions in bralette and thigh-slit skirt, Rhea Kapoor drops fire emojis)

Kriti Sanon stuns in a cute top and mini shorts

On Monday, Kriti Sanon visited the Maddock Films office in Mumbai, and the paparazzi clicked her getting out of the car and posing for the media. Kriti looked stunning as usual dressed in a neutral-coloured ensemble for the occasion. The stylish top and mini shorts set are from the clothing label Juliet Dunn and can definitely elevate your everyday wear collection. It is perfect for lounging at home on weekends, running errands in the city or on a late brunch date with your girlfriends. Check out Kriti's pictures and video in the ensemble below.

Kriti Sanon mixes modern and ethnic vibes. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding the design elements, Kriti's stylish top comes with a square neckline, flared addition on the straps, a fitted bust, a loose silhouette under the bodice, intricate floral embroidered patterns in white thread, and shimmering sequin embellishments. She teamed it with matching shorts featuring a mini hem length, similar floral embroidery, sequin work, and a high-rise waist.

Kriti styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including printed brown strappy sandals and a lavender satin hairband. In the end, Kriti chose a centre-parted messy bun, light mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, and blushed dew skin for the glam picks with the comfy-chic outfit.

Kriti Sanon styled the outfit with minimal accessories. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. The film will release in theatres on February 17. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.