Kriti Sanon steals hearts in Monaco in a regal lehenga and backless blouse, a must-have look for unconventional brides

Published on Dec 13, 2022 08:11 AM IST

Kriti Sanon dropped pictures from a recent photoshoot from Monaco dressed in a regal lehenga and a backless blouse set. The star stole hearts in the ensemble, a must-have look for unconventional brides. Check out the pictures inside.

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Social media is currently full of wedding day outfit inspiration for brides-to-be and their bridesmaids straight from the shelves of your favourite Bollywood stars' wardrobes. Amid this barrage of celebrity-approved ensembles, finding the perfect look for your wedding day can be daunting. And if you are an unconventional bride, zeroing in on a lehenga or saree that matches your wedding mood board is even more difficult. But don't worry because we have a gorgeous outfit in mind that will help you turn heads during the festivities. We are talking about Kriti Sanon's ivory and blue lehenga from the latest photoshoot. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon takes over Dubai in a killer red jumpsuit, it costs a whopping 1 lakh: All pics)

Kriti Sanon steals hearts in Monaco in a Manish Malhotra lehenga

On Monday evening, Kriti Sanon dropped images from a golden hour photoshoot in Monaco on Instagram. Kriti's pictures are from a magazine photoshoot, and she wore a beauteous lehenga from Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's eponymous label for the same. "The Golden Glow [sun emoji] #Monaco," Kriti captioned the post. Check it out below.

Kriti's ensemble features ivory and blue heavily-embellished lehenga, a backless blouse and a matching dupatta - a must-have look for the unconventional brides-to-be. You can wear it during your engagement ceremony, wedding day or even cocktail party. Keep scrolling to pick styling tips from the actor.

Kriti's lehenga set features a backless blouse adorned in shimmering sequin embellishments and featuring strappy sleeves, cut-out details, a plunging neckline, cropped midriff-baring hem, and a fitted bust. She draped a matching zari dupatta adorned with embroidered borders on the shoulder to complete the look.

Regarding the lehenga, it features a high-rise waistline, a regal A-line silhouette, a floor-sweeping train, layered ghera, intricate ivory embroidery decorated with shimmering multi-coloured sequins, a pleated contrast blue border on the hem, and lace overlay.

(Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia's green lehenga with unique blouse is for every bride-to-be who wants to ditch red on her wedding day)

Kriti accessorised the traditional/modern outfit with minimal jewels, keeping in mind the heavy work on the lehenga. She chose tear-drop earrings adorned with shimmering diamonds and a gemstone.

Lastly, smoky eye shadow, open wavy tresses, nude lip shade, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.

What do you think of Kriti's lehenga?

