Kriti Sanon takes over Dubai during Bhediya promotions in a killer red jumpsuit, it costs a whopping 1 lakh: All pics

Actor Kriti Sanon is in Dubai with Varun Dhawan and the makers of Bhediya to promote their much-anticipated film. Last night, the world's tallest building - Burj Khalifa - lit up with the trailer of Bhediya, and earlier, Varun and Kirti had attended a talk show in the city for the film's promotions. For the occasion, Kriti slipped into a killer sultry red jumpsuit, and her stylist dropped her breathtaking pictures in the ensemble on social media. Keep scrolling to check out Kriti's photos and find the whopping cost of her outfit.

Kriti Sanon takes over Dubai in a sultry red jumpsuit

Actor Kriti Sanon's stylist, Sukriti Grover, took to Instagram to drop pictures of the actor with the caption, "@kritisanon slays in this fiery shade in Dubai." The pictures show Kriti taking over Dubai in a sultry red jumpsuit and serving glamorous poses on a balcony with a backdrop of Burj Khalifa. The star donned the fit to promote Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. The ensemble she donned is from the shelves of the clothing label Safiyaa, and the killer high heels are from Christian Louboutin. Check out Kriti's pictures below. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon sizzles in cut-out dress with Varun Dhawan for Bhediya promotions)

Kriti's crimson red sleeveless jumpsuit comes with a halter neckline, a caped detail on one shoulder extending till the thighs, a self-belt to cinch the waist, a pleated design on the torso, straight fitted wide legs, and a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating her svelte frame.

If you wish to add Kriti's jumpsuit to your collection, it is available on the Safiyaa website. It is called the Jaime Crimson Red Jumpsuit and will cost you a whopping ₹1,01,041 (GBP 1,042).

The price of the red jumpsuit Kriti Sanon wore for Bhediya promotions.(safiyaa.com)

Kriti accessorised the outfit with shimmering silver pointed high heels and several statement rings. For the glam picks, Kriti chose a centre-parted low ponytail with a few loose strands, bright red lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, Varun and Kriti enjoyed Bhediya's trailer on Burj Khalifa with filmmakers and shared the moment online. "And the #Bhediya trailer howled loud on none other than the #BurjKhalifa!!! Big moment," Kriti captioned the video. Check it out.

Meanwhile, Bhediya is set to release in cinemas on November 25.