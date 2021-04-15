Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Bhumi Pednekar dons monochrome outfit, shares glimpse of her quarantine life
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, on Wednesday shared a new picture of her, giving fans a glimpse of her life in home quarantine. The 'Bala' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her candidly posing next to the curtains of her window. Expressing her desire to recover faster from COVID-19, in the caption, Bhumi wrote "Am waiting #quarantinelife." In the picture, she could be seen wearing a white crop top and a black-and-white printed skirt. The post from the 31-year-old actor received more than a lakh likes within a span of an hour.

Bhumi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and is currently under home quarantine for recovery.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.

