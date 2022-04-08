Bhumi Pednekar is a 'Proper Patola' in bralette and embroidered lehenga, Internet says 'Bringing the heat': All pics

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is 'bringing in the heat' with her latest photoshoot, styled by Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor, and we cannot help but swoon. The star is known for mixing fierce and feminine aesthetics for her wardrobe picks, and her latest sartorial statement is proof of the same. The pictures from the shoot show Bhumi dressed in a bralette and embroidered lehenga set and turning into a 'Proper Patola' in the ensemble.

On Thursday, Bhumi took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in the lehenga set and captioned it, "Proper Patola [firecracker emoji]." The star's firecracker look is from the shelves of designer Abhinav Mishra's clothing label and styled by Rhea Kapoor. She teamed the outfit with maximalist jewels and served us tips on balancing the styling elements. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar says 'white is my colour' in thigh-slit dress: Pics inside)

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos here:

Bhumi's ensemble features a beige bralette with thin straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, cropped hem baring the star's toned midriff, gathered details on the front, and cut-outs revealing her back.

Bhumi Pednekar look like a proper patola in this ensemble.

The Badhaai Do star wore the bralette with a heavily-embellished off-white and silver lehenga. It comes replete with mirror work, thread work, taar embroidery, gota patti borders, an embellished belt on the waist, a heavy ghera, and an A-line silhouette. A beige zari dupatta with intricate embroidery and mirror embellished patti on the borders rounded off Bhumi's ensemble.

Bhumi accessorised her ensemble with a choker necklace adorned with gemstones, matching earrings, Kundan floral ring, a chunky bracelet, and a beige potli bag decorated with tassel ties, mirror work, and intricate embroidery.

Bhumi Pednekar's look was styled by Rhea Kapoor

In the end, Bhumi opted for centre-parted open locks with curled ends, bronze smoky eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, sleek eyeliner and kohl, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Bhumi's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. The star's sister Samiksha Pednekar wrote, "Bringing the heat." Patralekhaa dropped fire emoticons. See some more comments below.

Comments on Bhumi Pednekar's post

What do you think of Bhumi's look?

