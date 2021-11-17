Bhumi Pednekar looks cuter than the word cute in pink tie-dye dress, Ayushmann Khurrana reacts

Actor Bhumi Pednekar possesses an innate sense of style that always helps her pick outfits that flatter her body and give fashion-hungry fans an incredible sartorial moment. Whether it is a printed breezy midi or a crop top and high-waisted skirt combination, her outfits always get an appreciative nod from the fashion police. Her new look for a photoshoot in a tie-dye print midi dress also got much love from netizens.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared several photos from a recent photoshoot. They show the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor smiling, posing and twirling for the camera while dressed in pretty pink attire. She captioned the post, "Yo Bro, Who Got You Smiling Like That?"

Bhumi's dress is from the shelves of the resort fashion brand, The Iaso. The label also shared Bhumi's pictures on their gram and wrote that she looked cuter than the word cute in the caption. And we agree. Scroll ahead to see how the actor styled the attire.

Bhumi wore a tie-dye printed midi-length dress that comes in a flattering light pink and white shade. It featured a plunging square neckline with ruched details, exaggerated puffed half-sleeves, ribbon tie on the front, and multiple tiers on the skirt. The button-down front with a thigh-high slit, flared skirt and a fitted bodice added a sexy charm to the feminine look.

Bhumi chose minimal accessories to style the tie-dye look, which included silver-studded rings. She tied her silky tresses in a side-parted half hairdo with a few stray strands sculpting her face.

Winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, on-fleek eyebrows, and blushed pink lip shade.

After Bhumi shared the photos, it instantly went viral and garnered more than 2 lakh likes and several likes. Many of the star's followers and celebrities took to the comments section to praise her look. Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted to the post and wrote, "Boomz."

Comments on Bhumi Pednekar's post.

On the work front, Bhumi will be next seen in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera, with Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. Kiara Advani is also a part of the film.

