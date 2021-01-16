Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion inspo for chic office wear in yellow-beige jumpsuit

We are currently in a sunshine state of mind and you will be too once you scroll through Bhumi Pednekar’s latest set of sartorially elegant pictures that have taken the Internet by storm. Those wanting to make a fashion statement in office while sticking to an easy fit no-fuss garment need not search any further as the Durgamati star sorted fans fashion woes with her recent radiant look.

The pictures flooding the Internet feature the actor in a chic jumpsuit that is sure to steal all the spotlight at work and we can’t help but take fashion cues. Dolled up for a TV commercial, Bhumi was seen dressed up in a yellow and beige jumpsuit that came with a down inclined waistband.

Sporting a broad placket with half-sleeves and collared buttoned down look, the jumpsuit flaunts a perfect fit to slay the comfort yet glamorous vibe at office. Completing her attire with a pair of brown heels, Bhumi accessorised her look with a pair of gold plated textured hoop earrings and finger rings from Shaheen Abbas’ jewellery label, Flower Child.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, Bhumi amped up the glam quotient with filled-in eyebrows, highlighted cheeks and neutral makeup tones. Pulling back her hair in a low ponytail, Bhumi struck happy poses for the camera which will surely add all the missing energy and shine to your lazy winter day.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Niharika Gupta’s Noida-based studio, Notebook, which boasts of minimalist designs and re-engineering silhouettes using menswear fabrics in an academic colour palette. The Alena jumpsuit originally costs ₹11,700 on their designer website.

Bhumi Pednekar's jumpsuit from Notebook (thenotebookstudio)

Bhumi Pednekar was styled by celebrity stylist and creative consultant, Tanya Ghavri.

