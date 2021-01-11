Bhumi Pednekar brings retro back to life in polka dot top and pants

Polka dots are having a moment in the fashion world and Bhumi Pednekar is telling us the correct way to incorporate the style in our wardrobe without overdoing it. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has been serving us some impeccable sartorial moments lately. From casual Sunday mood to a brunch date outfit, Bhumi has been nailing it all.

Bhumi and her stylist recently shared images from a shoot that showed the actor channeling retro vibe and giving it a modern twist. In the pictures, the 31-year-old can be seen wearing a pink polka dot top. The statement-making piece featured an open draped back with rouleau tie closures along with frill detailing at the collar and cuffs giving it a more 70s vibe.

Bhumi teamed the top with a pair of black wide-legged satin pants while going full retro mode. The actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold hoops and took the subtle route with her glam. Bhumi's makeup featured on-point eyeliner teamed with mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, a pink glossy lip and lots of highlighter. She topped off her look by tying her hair in a messy ponytail.

Coming back to Bhumi's outfit, let us tell you the entire look is by the designer Rebecca Vallance. If you would like to add the pieces to your collection, you will have to spend ₹31,530 (USD 429) for the pants and if you are inclined towards the retro top, it is worth ₹33,000 (USD 449).

Bhumi Pednekar's pants are worth ₹31,530(rebeccavallance.com)

Bhumi Pednekar's top is worth ₹33k(rebeccavallance.com)

Bhumi's entire outfit will cost you ₹64,530. The actor recently took to her Instagram and gave us a glimpse from her glamorous Sunday as well.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Durgamati. The film released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Before that, she was also seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film that released on Netflix also had Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead role.

