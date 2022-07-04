Bhumi Pednekar's summer checklist features crochet bikini and suntan, new pics are setting the internet on fire

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is getting ready for her birthday month, and her summer checklist has already brought us in the mood for a beach holiday. The Raksha Bandhan actor took to Instagram to share snippets from a photoshoot. The pictures show her dressed in an orange-hued bikini top, bottoms and printed shirt set, and her jaw-dropping look is setting the internet on fire. If you plan to go on a beach vacation with friends, don't forget to take tips from Bhumi's sartorial picks for this shoot.

On Sunday night, Bhumi and her stylist Pranita Shetty dropped photos from a new shoot that showed the star dressed in an orange-coloured fit. The actor captioned her post, "Birthday month," whereas Pranita wrote, "Summer checklist : Suntan + crochets + braids." While the crochet bikini top Bhumi wore is from Preach Crochet Room, the bottoms are from Kanika Goyal Label. Scroll ahead to see the photos. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar is a 'Proper Patola' in bralette and lehenga, Internet reacts)

Regarding the bikini top - Bhumi chose for the photoshoot - it comes with a halter neckline, scalloped borders, crochet knit fabric, two strings wrapped around the waist, and a plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage. Additionally, the cropped silhouette of the bralette showed off Bhumi's toned midriff. Beach babe goals, we say!

Bhumi teamed the bikini top with matching orange-hued bottoms and a cropped shirt. The layered top featured an oversized silhouette, drop shoulders, billowy half sleeves, an open front, and abstract prints in silver, white, blue and orange hues.

Bhumi Pednekar serves a jaw-dropping look for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

In the end, Bhumi chose a messy bun styled with baby braids on each side, tanned glowing skin, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude brown lip shade, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be next seen in Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, Seema Pahwa and Neeraj Sood. It is set to release on August 11 and is directed by Aanand L Rai.

What do you think of Bhumi's orange-hued ensemble for the photoshoot?