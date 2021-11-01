Bhumi Pednekar to Alia Bhatt-Sara Ali Khan, BTown divas are fans of red pantsuit

Their styling have been different but Bollywood divas, including Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor's obsession with red pantsuit has been common which has made the ensemble a wardrobe essential. Monday calls for a sultry check on boardroom uniforms and who better to take fashion cues from than our own Bollywood actors who all have been fans of fiery power dressing in red pantsuit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauties sort your fashion woes.

1. Bhumi Pednekar in red pantsuit from Nirmooha

The actor recently shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot and was seen raising the heat in a stunning bright red blazer teamed with a pair of sleek red pants. Accessorising her look with a silver layered neckpiece, Bhumi completed her attire with a pair of black pointed-toe heels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick, Bhumi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, winged eyeliner and filled-in eyebrows. She was styled by celebrity stylist Pranita Shetty.

2. Kiara Advani in Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2020

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trust Kiara to go a little extra to make jaws drop with her sensuous silhouette even in a pantsuit and her power dressing in a sharp pantsuit by Prabul Gurung was no different. The striking bold red pantsuit came with an exaggerated bow that cinched her blazer at the waist and Kiara too completed her attire with a pair of black stilettos from Christian Louboutin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accessorising her look with a pair of red hoop earrings, Kiara left her silky tresses open down her back. She had amplified the glam quotient with a nude lipstick, hint of blush and bold eyebrows.

3. Alia Bhatt turns red pantsuit, informal

Alia once stepped out for lunch with her BFFs in a bright red pantsuit and to lessen its formal impact, the actor teamed it with a graphic tee underneath. Leaving her soft curls open in mid-parted hairstyle, Alia kept things casual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Deepika Padukone's promotional look

For one of her movie promotions, Deepika picked an oversized pantsuit. Making a case for comfort fashion, Deepika styled the blazer without a shirt and buttoned it right at the chest instead of at the waist, as is common.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She completed her attire with a pair of red and white sneakers and flaunted a half-up bun hairstyle. Accessorising her look with a layered necklace and a pair of statement golden hoop earrings, Deepika opted for minimalistic makeup look.

5. Sara Ali Khan's red pantsuit at trailer launch of Coolie No.1

Sara looked damn hot and sassy as her red pantsuit came with a unique design that sported a soft lapel, fitted waist and wing-style sleeves. She completed her attire with a pair of red snake print sandals and accessorised her look only with an artisanal gold ring by Argento Jewelry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Sonam Kapoor's red pantsuit for The Zoya Factor screening

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam donned a red pantsuit from Akris to the screening of her film, The Zoya Factor and completed her attire with a pair of black sandals by Valentino. The Bollywood fashionista added to the classy look with a textured black Prada bag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in. Take fashion cues from these Bollywood divas to recreate sultry styles in red pantsuit and serve mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter