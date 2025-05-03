Menu Explore
Big summer saving on shoes at up to 80% off on Amazon; Our top 8 stylish flats, heels, sports shoes, and more

ByShweta Pandey
May 03, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Amazon summer sale is the perfect time to add your favourite footwear into your cart. Avail up to 80% off on a wide range of men, women, and kid's footwear.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Hush Puppies Mens Taylor Slip On E Uniform Dress Shoe (8556546_Black_10 UK) View Details checkDetails

₹2,265

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Theater Women Black Mary Jane Block Heels | Square Toe | Double Strap | Comfortable & Stylish | Formal & Casual Wear View Details checkDetails

₹2,422

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Metro Womens Black Faux Leather Fashionable Trendy Ankle Boots UK/6 EU/39 (31-81) View Details checkDetails

₹2,274

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Red Tape Genuine Leather Chelsea Boots For Men | Soft Cushioned Insole, Slip-Resistance, Dynamic Feet Support, Arch Support & Shock Absorption Black, 8 Uk View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Womens Carina Slim Perf White-Gold Sneaker - 4 UK (39582901) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Ruben Navy Sneaker-(UK8)(US9)(2FD24563N01) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carlton London Women Red Stylish Block Heel Sandal for Office use, Casual and formal Use with Stiletto Heels (38) View Details checkDetails

₹1,135

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JM LOOKS Stylish Embroidered Jutti For Women/Girls | Embellished Stone Work Jutti | Wedding Bellies | Women Ethnic Shoe Traditional Mojari | Kolhapuri/Jaipuri/Punjabi Jutties | (Gold, 36) View Details checkDetails

₹689

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jaripeo HULBART Premium Vegan Synthetic Blue Casual Shoes for Mens: Size UK 9 View Details checkDetails

₹2,179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASIAN Shoes Mens Running Shoes Grey Firozi Mesh 8 UK/Indian View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FAUSTO FST KI-105 BROWN-42 Mens Brown Formal Office Dress Comfort Slip On Shoes (8 UK) View Details checkDetails

₹829

amazonLogo
GET THIS

U.S. Polo Assn. Santos 2.0 Mens Off White Fashion Sneakers-(UK/9)(2FD23306A01) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Woodland Mens Black PU Sandal-11 UK (45EURO) (SGD 4244022) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Marc Loire Womens Open Toe Block Heel Sandals, Gold - 8 Uk View Details checkDetails

₹829

amazonLogo
GET THIS

adidas Mens Grand Court 2.0 EARSTR/SEFLAQ/Owhite Running Shoe - 10 UK (IF2832) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

It's raining discounts on footwear during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. With up to 80% off on your favourite pair, it's time to make the most of the Amazon summer sale and add a brand-new pair to your cart. From comfortable flats and loafers to stylish heels, and sporty sneakers, Amazon has a wide range of footwear for everyone.

Amazon Summer Sale on footwear: Get up to 80% off
Amazon Summer Sale on footwear: Get up to 80% off

So, in case, you too are looking to buy a pair of footwear for yourself, make the most of this sale and avail yourself a good 50%-80% discounts. Additionally, a10% instant cashback is also tagged on all transactions made through HDFC Bank credit cards.

Start adding to the cart:

Loading Suggestions...

Hush Puppies NEW ZAMPA DERBY E Formal shoes for men are the perfect pick for every man out there. These sleek, polished shoes are perfect for business meetings or late evenings. The refined silhouette, cushioned insole, and durable outsole deliver both comfort and class. The Zamba Derby shoes are made from premium materials and complement tailored suits and trousers effortlessly.

Specifications

Type:
Formal Derby Shoes
Material:
Genuine Leather Upper
Sole:
Synthetic
Closure:
Lace-Up
Color:
Black/Brown variants
Ideal For:
Men
Occasion:
Formal/Business
Features:
Cushioned footbed, Durable build, Sleek design
Click Here to Buy

Hush Puppies Mens Taylor Slip On E Uniform Dress Shoe (8556546_Black_10 UK)

Loading Suggestions...

Make a bold style statement with the Theater Kelly MOGAMBO in fiery red. These eye-catching kitten shoes are crafted for trendsetters who like to stand out. Be it dancing through a party or adding flair to your daily wear, the Mogambo ensures comfort and attention. With a funky yet sophisticated aesthetic and superior fit, these are a must-have for your wardrobe.

Specifications

Type:
Casual/Fashion Footwear
Material:
Synthetic Upper
Sole:
Textured Rubber
Color:
Red
Closure:
Slip-On
Ideal For:
Men/Women (Unisex styling, confirm category)
Occasion:
Party/Casual
Features:
Lightweight, Bold design, Flexible sole
Click Here to Buy

Theater Women Black Mary Jane Block Heels | Square Toe | Double Strap | Comfortable & Stylish | Formal & Casual Wear

Loading Suggestions...

Add a touch of edge to your outfit with Metro Women's Faux Leather Trendy Ankle Boots. Designed for the modern woman, these boots pair perfectly with jeans or skirts for a chic urban look. The faux leather gives a premium appearance without compromising on comfort. Be it a chilly evening or a day out in the city, these boots keep you stylish and snug.

Specifications

Type:
Ankle Boots
Material:
Faux Leather Upper
Sole:
TPR (Thermoplastic Rubber)
Closure:
Side Zipper
Color:
Black/Brown variants
Heel Type:
Block Heel
Ideal For:
Women
Occasion:
Casual/Evening
Features:
Trendy design, Comfortable fit, Durable outsole
Click Here to Buy

Metro Womens Black Faux Leather Fashionable Trendy Ankle Boots UK/6 EU/39 (31-81)

Loading Suggestions...

Redefine rugged elegance with every step! Perfect for both casual and semiformal wear, these boots combine classic charm with contemporary design. The elastic side panels of these boots pull tab ensure easy wearing, while the cushioned footbed promises all-day comfort. This pair is ideal for pairing with jeans or chinos, they elevate any ensemble effortlessly.

Specifications

Type:
Chelsea Boots
Material:
Leather/Synthetic (confirm variant)
Sole:
TPR
Closure:
Slip-On with Elastic Panels
Color:
Multiple options available
Ideal For:
Men
Occasion:
Casual/Semi-Formal
Features:
Easy slip-on, Cushioned insole, Stylish finish
Click Here to Buy

Red Tape Genuine Leather Chelsea Boots For Men | Soft Cushioned Insole, Slip-Resistance, Dynamic Feet Support, Arch Support & Shock Absorption Black, 8 Uk

Loading Suggestions...

Rock on your street style look with Puma Women's Carina Slim Perf Sneakers. This pair features a sleek silhouette and perforated detailing, these sneakers are as breathable as they are stylish. Designed for everyday wear, the soft cushioned footbed and sturdy sole provide all-day support. Be it running errands or meeting friends, these sneakers keep you light on your feet and high on fashion.

Specifications

Type:
Casual Sneakers
Material:
Synthetic Leather Upper
Sole:
Rubber
Closure:
Lace-Up
Color:
White/Pastel variants
Ideal For:
Women
Occasion:
Casual/Everyday
Features:
Slim design, Breathable perforations, Soft cushioning
Click Here to Buy

Puma Womens Carina Slim Perf White-Gold Sneaker - 4 UK (39582901)

Loading Suggestions...

Stay effortlessly cool with the U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Sneakers. Designed for the modern man on the move, these sneakers blend classic branding with an urban edge. BE it hustling a busy day or enjoying a casual hangout, the lightweight build and grippy sole offer comfort and confidence.

Specifications

Type:
Sneakers
Material:
Canvas/Synthetic Upper
Sole:
Rubber
Closure:
Lace-Up
Color:
Multiple colors
Occasion:
Casual/Sporty
Ideal For:
Men
Features:
Lightweight, Breathable, Branded design
Click Here to Buy

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Ruben Navy Sneaker-(UK8)(US9)(2FD24563N01)

Loading Suggestions...

Chic meets comfort with the Carlton London Stylish Block Heel Sandal for women. Be it a brunch date or heading to a formal dinner, these sandals add a hint of glam to every step. The sturdy block heel gives you height without sacrificing stability, and the strappy upper hugs your feet beautifully. Style meets function in this wardrobe must-have.

Specifications

Type:
Block Heel Sandals
Material:
Synthetic Upper
Sole:
PU (Polyurethane)
Closure:
Buckle/Slip-On (confirm variant)
Heel Height:
Approx. 2-3 inches
Ideal For:
Women
Occasion:
Party/Formal
Features:
Elegant design, Comfortable block heel, Secure fit
Click Here to Buy

Carlton London Women Red Stylish Block Heel Sandal for Office use, Casual and formal Use with Stiletto Heels (38)

Loading Suggestions...

Celebrate tradition with a twist of modern flair in the JM LOOKS Stylish Embroidered Jutti. Handcrafted with intricate detailing, these juttis add a burst of color and culture to any outfit—be it ethnic or Indo-western. Designed for comfort and style, they’re lightweight, flexible, and feature soft lining for easy wear. Perfect for festive occasions, weddings, or everyday elegance.

Specifications

Type:
Ethnic Jutti
Material:
Fabric/Velvet with Embroidery
Closure:
Slip-On
Ideal For:
Women
Color:
Multi-color options
Sole:
PVC/Rubber
Occasion:
Festive/Traditional
Features:
Intricate embroidery, Lightweight design, Comfortable fit
Click Here to Buy

JM LOOKS Stylish Embroidered Jutti For Women/Girls | Embellished Stone Work Jutti | Wedding Bellies | Women Ethnic Shoe Traditional Mojari | Kolhapuri/Jaipuri/Punjabi Jutties | (Gold, 36)

Some more footwear for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQ for footwear on sale

  • When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 start?

    The sale commenced on May 1, 2025, and is currently live across Amazon India.

  • What discounts are available on footwear?

    You can enjoy discounts ranging from 50% to 80% on a wide selection of footwear. Brands like Crocs, Puma, Campus, and more are offering significant price reductions.

  • Are there additional savings with bank offers?

    Yes, additional savings are available: Hindustan Times 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

  • Are there any time-sensitive deals?

    Yes, Amazon offers Lightning Deals, which are time-limited promotions on select items. These deals are available for a short duration and have limited stock.

  • Which footwear brands are offering deals?

    Top-rated brands participating in the sale include: Nike Adidas Puma Reebok Skechers Crocs

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Big summer saving on shoes at up to 80% off on Amazon; Our top 8 stylish flats, heels, sports shoes, and more
