Big summer saving on shoes at up to 80% off on Amazon; Our top 8 stylish flats, heels, sports shoes, and more

It's raining discounts on footwear during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. With up to 80% off on your favourite pair, it's time to make the most of the Amazon summer sale and add a brand-new pair to your cart. From comfortable flats and loafers to stylish heels, and sporty sneakers, Amazon has a wide range of footwear for everyone.
So, in case, you too are looking to buy a pair of footwear for yourself, make the most of this sale and avail yourself a good 50%-80% discounts. Additionally, a10% instant cashback is also tagged on all transactions made through HDFC Bank credit cards.
Start adding to the cart:
Loading Suggestions...
Hush Puppies NEW ZAMPA DERBY E Formal shoes for men are the perfect pick for every man out there. These sleek, polished shoes are perfect for business meetings or late evenings. The refined silhouette, cushioned insole, and durable outsole deliver both comfort and class. The Zamba Derby shoes are made from premium materials and complement tailored suits and trousers effortlessly.
Hush Puppies Mens Taylor Slip On E Uniform Dress Shoe (8556546_Black_10 UK)
Loading Suggestions...
Make a bold style statement with the Theater Kelly MOGAMBO in fiery red. These eye-catching kitten shoes are crafted for trendsetters who like to stand out. Be it dancing through a party or adding flair to your daily wear, the Mogambo ensures comfort and attention. With a funky yet sophisticated aesthetic and superior fit, these are a must-have for your wardrobe.
Theater Women Black Mary Jane Block Heels | Square Toe | Double Strap | Comfortable & Stylish | Formal & Casual Wear
Loading Suggestions...
Add a touch of edge to your outfit with Metro Women's Faux Leather Trendy Ankle Boots. Designed for the modern woman, these boots pair perfectly with jeans or skirts for a chic urban look. The faux leather gives a premium appearance without compromising on comfort. Be it a chilly evening or a day out in the city, these boots keep you stylish and snug.
Metro Womens Black Faux Leather Fashionable Trendy Ankle Boots UK/6 EU/39 (31-81)
Loading Suggestions...
Redefine rugged elegance with every step! Perfect for both casual and semiformal wear, these boots combine classic charm with contemporary design. The elastic side panels of these boots pull tab ensure easy wearing, while the cushioned footbed promises all-day comfort. This pair is ideal for pairing with jeans or chinos, they elevate any ensemble effortlessly.
Red Tape Genuine Leather Chelsea Boots For Men | Soft Cushioned Insole, Slip-Resistance, Dynamic Feet Support, Arch Support & Shock Absorption Black, 8 Uk
Loading Suggestions...
Rock on your street style look with Puma Women's Carina Slim Perf Sneakers. This pair features a sleek silhouette and perforated detailing, these sneakers are as breathable as they are stylish. Designed for everyday wear, the soft cushioned footbed and sturdy sole provide all-day support. Be it running errands or meeting friends, these sneakers keep you light on your feet and high on fashion.
Stay effortlessly cool with the U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Sneakers. Designed for the modern man on the move, these sneakers blend classic branding with an urban edge. BE it hustling a busy day or enjoying a casual hangout, the lightweight build and grippy sole offer comfort and confidence.
U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Ruben Navy Sneaker-(UK8)(US9)(2FD24563N01)
Loading Suggestions...
Chic meets comfort with the Carlton London Stylish Block Heel Sandal for women. Be it a brunch date or heading to a formal dinner, these sandals add a hint of glam to every step. The sturdy block heel gives you height without sacrificing stability, and the strappy upper hugs your feet beautifully. Style meets function in this wardrobe must-have.
Specifications
Type:
Block Heel Sandals
Material:
Synthetic Upper
Sole:
PU (Polyurethane)
Closure:
Buckle/Slip-On (confirm variant)
Heel Height:
Approx. 2-3 inches
Ideal For:
Women
Occasion:
Party/Formal
Features:
Elegant design, Comfortable block heel, Secure fit
Carlton London Women Red Stylish Block Heel Sandal for Office use, Casual and formal Use with Stiletto Heels (38)
Loading Suggestions...
Celebrate tradition with a twist of modern flair in the JM LOOKS Stylish Embroidered Jutti. Handcrafted with intricate detailing, these juttis add a burst of color and culture to any outfit—be it ethnic or Indo-western. Designed for comfort and style, they’re lightweight, flexible, and feature soft lining for easy wear. Perfect for festive occasions, weddings, or everyday elegance.
Specifications
Type:
Ethnic Jutti
Material:
Fabric/Velvet with Embroidery
Closure:
Slip-On
Ideal For:
Women
Color:
Multi-color options
Sole:
PVC/Rubber
Occasion:
Festive/Traditional
Features:
Intricate embroidery, Lightweight design, Comfortable fit
The sale commenced on May 1, 2025, and is currently live across Amazon India.
What discounts are available on footwear?
You can enjoy discounts ranging from 50% to 80% on a wide selection of footwear. Brands like Crocs, Puma, Campus, and more are offering significant price reductions.
Are there additional savings with bank offers?
Yes, additional savings are available: Hindustan Times 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.
Are there any time-sensitive deals?
Yes, Amazon offers Lightning Deals, which are time-limited promotions on select items. These deals are available for a short duration and have limited stock.
Which footwear brands are offering deals?
Top-rated brands participating in the sale include: Nike Adidas Puma Reebok Skechers Crocs
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.