Bigg Boss star Madhurima Tuli looks breathtaking in emerald wine dress; see pics

Madhurima Tuli, who has been part of popular TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Bigg Boss 13 in the past, is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her stylish fashion outings. The gorgeous actress loves to experiment with her wardrobe as apparent from her reels on Insta and fashion lovers can surely take cues from her timeline that features her in outfits of myriad styles. (Also read: Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh on reuniting for music video after public fights: ‘There was awkwardness’)

In her recent Instagram post, the TV star looked elegant in a bodycon emerald wine dress which she paired with beige-colour high heels. While she posed confidently for the camera, she also shared in one of her posts how she almost tripped while doing this photo shoot. Her fans heaved a sigh of relief that she prevented the fall.

Made up of Scuba Crepe, the slim fit dress complimented Madhurima's style. The actress made the overall look even more classy by leaving her wavy hair open. With light make-up and no accessories, the Chandrakanta beauty flashed a brilliant smile looking like a million bucks and proved that simple can be beautiful too.

Her fans fell in love with her style instantly and one of them wrote how the beauty never goes overboard and makes simple and elegant statements.

"All you need is faith, trust and a little pixie dust..~ Peter Pan," she captioned her post. The outfit is credited to lifestyle brand StalkBae.com.

Madhurima Tuli started her career with the show Kasturi in 2007 and rose to fame with the roles of Tanushree Mehta in Kumkum Bhagya and Princess Chandrakanta Singh in the serial Chandrakanta. She has participated in shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Cigarette Ki Tarah.

Madhurima will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali-backed film Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai alongside Divyanka Tripathi.