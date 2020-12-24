Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh on reuniting for music video after public fights: ‘There was awkwardness’

tv

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:34 IST

Actors and former couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have teamed up for a romantic music video, Khwabeeda. The duo was last seen together on Bigg Boss 13 where they had an acrimonious relationship.

Vishal and Madhurima have been sharing pictures and video snippets from the music video shoot and promotions. Posting a teaser for the video last week, Madhurima wrote on Instagram, “Witness the magical love story of Meera and Rudra in the most captivating song of the year #Khwabeeda Stay Tuned! SVMT Originals & Shrikant Tuli present KHWABEEDA Featuring: @madhurimatuli & @vishalsingh713 Music, Singer & Lyrics by : @i_am_mohn Directed by : @shrikanttuli.”

Talking about getting back together, despite their past differences Vishal told Times of India, “It was different and we experienced mixed emotions. We had to leave the baggage behind and focus on our work. It was a very different feeling. There was awkwardness. But the bigger picture for us was the song and our work.”

Madhurima agreed that she, too, was awkward and added, “But before we began shooting, we had rehearsals for the song. During that process, all the feeling and the awkwardness didn’t exist after that. The day we started shooting for the song, everything went off well. The atmosphere was nice and we were able to shoot the video nicely. We are satisfied with our work.”

Madhurima called her current equation with Vishal “professional, cordial and nice” while Vishal simply said, “It’s good, nice.”

Vishal had also shared the teaser for the song and wrote, “Love needs you to impel limits. Watch the teaser of #Khwabeeda and witness the power of love in the voice of Anurag Mohn. SVMT Originals & Shrikant Tuli present KHWABEEDA starring the elegant Vishal Aditya Singh and graceful Madhurima Tuli.”

Also read: Thalaivi: Arvind Swami looks perfect as MGR in J Jayalalithaa biopic starring Kangana Ranaut, see pics

Vishal and Madhurima previously appeared on Nach Baiye 9 as a couple where they had ugly, public fights. Soon, Vishal entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant, with Madhurima soon following suit. While they began on a friendly note, their journey inside the house was full of heated arguments and even ugly fights. Madhurima was kicked out of the game after she hit Vishal with a pan during one of their fights. After the show, both the actors claimed they were done with each other.

Follow @htshowbiz for more