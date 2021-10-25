Bipasha Basu in printed mini dress enjoys golden hour in Maldives, can you guess the price?

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu jetted off to the Maldives with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and her family. She has been sharing several pictures and videos from her time there, enough to make you miss the sun, sand and the sea. The star is now saying goodbye to the island nation by sharing photos of herself posing in the golden hour, wearing a pretty printed mini dress.

Bipasha took to Instagram on October 24 to share several images from her last day in the Maldives. Saying goodbye to the island nation, Bipasha posted the photos with the caption, "Till we meet again. Maldives you Beauty."

The 42-year-old star chose a pretty beach dress for the photos, clicked by Karan Singh Grover. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Limerick. If you wish to include this piece in your wardrobe, we also found out its price. Scroll ahead to find all the details.

Take a look at Bipasha's post:

The flowy mini dress Bipasha chose for the oceanside photoshoot features an off-the-shoulder neckline with gathered detail. Crafted from luxe crepe, this draped maroon and blue dress comes with gold detailing along the neckline, floral and bird print and draped sheer sleeves. The print on the dress is inspired by the 400-year-old craft of Pichwai.

The relaxed fit and mini-length of Bipasha's dress make it an ideal choice for a beach vacation. If you are keen on including it in your collection, we have some news for you. The dress is available on Limerick's website, and it will cost you ₹10,800.

Bipasha Basu's printed mini dress. (limerickstore.com)

Standing barefoot on a wooden deck by the sea, Bipasha posed during the golden hour wearing the dress. She teamed the ensemble with large gold hoop earrings and sunglasses. Side parted open tresses, nude lip shade, and bare face completed her beach look.

What do you think of her look?

