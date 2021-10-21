Bipasha Basu's neon love at Maldives, in kaftan and poncho, is too hot to handle

Alexa, please play ‘Jadu Hai Nasha Hai’ while we groove and suffer equally to major beach vibes courtesy Bipasha Basu and her sultry pictures from Maldives vacation with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. From neon green kaftan to fringed neon green poncho, fashion enthusiasts are in for a treat as Bipasha's Maldives vacation is all about self love and neon obsession when it comes to beachwear.

Taking to her social media handle, Bipasha shared a slew of pictures that gave a sneak-peek into her sartorial game at her intimate vacay and the Internet was on fire. In one set of pictures, Bipasha dolled up in an easy-breezy neon green kaftan that came with balloon sleeves and a V-neckline.

Sporting a front slit, the kaftan flaunted Bipasha's well-toned legs and the fashionista in us is inspired. Leaving her curly tresses open in a messy manner on one side, Bipasha accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses, a bracelet and a floral-shaped neckpiece.

Posing on the white sand beach, Bipasha shared sunkissed pictures and fans were on frenzy. She simply captioned the pictures, “Neon.”

It is no secret that she played the muse for Karan. In another set of pictures, the diva was seen donning a sheer neon green poncho that was fringed and layered over a turquoise print bikini.

The fringed poncho came with an off-shoulder style and a plunging neckline to ooze oomph. Bipasha accessorised her look with a pair of huge silver hoop earrings, a neckpiece and a pair of sunglasses.

Flaunting neon pink nails, Bipasha posed in the backdrop of contrasting blue pool that stretched into the sea and matched the azure blue sky on the horizon. She captioned the pictures, “Toasty!!! #loveyourself (sic).”

Bipasha Basu's pictures make us want to start curating our new beachwear wardrobe now as they are perfect attires for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer, beach outing or on a pool day. The must-have swimwear trends of 2021 include neons, versatile colours and also soft-to-touch comforting fabrics and modern cuts.

