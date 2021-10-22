Bipasha Basu looks brighter than Maldives sky in 13k turquoise draped dress

Roughly 500 miles southwest of Sri Lanka, the island nation of Maldives is located between the Arabian and Laccadive seas and it is no secret that the island nations are Bollywood celebrities, including Bipasha Basu's favourite unwinding destination. Keeping fans regularly updated about her recent trip to Maldives with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha looked brighter than the Maldives sky in the set of pictures that flooded the Internet this Friday.

The only blues we are accepting are the ones shed by Bipasha in a turquoise draped dress while strolling down the white sand beach at the Maldives. Taking to her social media handle, Bipasha shared a slew of pictures that redefined beachwear goals.

The pictures featured the actor donning a full sleeves draped dress that came with a relaxed fit. Crafted from luxe crepe, the turquoise draped dress came with hand cut embroidery detailing along the neckline and kaftan-inspired draped sleeves.

The artwork on the dress was inspired by the ancient Indian craft of Pichwai. To add to the oomph factor, the dress sported a plunging neckline and ended right on the thighs.

Walking barefoot on the alabaster white sand beach, Bipasha left her curly tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle and accessorised her look with a pair of reflectors. Playing the muse for Karan, she captioned the pictures, “Ufff the Happy Blues #loveyourself #grateful #sunseasand #lovelife (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion brand, Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki, that boasts of meticulous thread work, patterned textures, sumptuous fabrics, painstaking hand- embroideries and fluid silhouettes. The draped dress originally costs ₹12,900 on the designer website.

Bipasha Basu's draped dress from Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki(limerickstore.com)

Bipasha Basu was styled by celebrity stylist and costume designer Eshaa Amiin.

