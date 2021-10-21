Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Bipasha Basu's neon love at Maldives, in kaftan and poncho, is too hot to handle
fashion

Bipasha Basu's neon love at Maldives, in kaftan and poncho, is too hot to handle

From neon green kaftan to fringed neon green poncho, fashion enthusiasts are in for a treat as Bipasha Basu's Maldives vacation is all about self love and neon obsession when it comes to beachwear
Bipasha Basu's neon love is too hot to handle and these pictures are proof(Instagram/bipashabasu)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 11:30 AM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Alexa, please play ‘Jadu Hai Nasha Hai’ while we groove and suffer equally to major beach vibes courtesy Bipasha Basu and her sultry pictures from Maldives vacation with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. From neon green kaftan to fringed neon green poncho, fashion enthusiasts are in for a treat as Bipasha's Maldives vacation is all about self love and neon obsession when it comes to beachwear.

Taking to her social media handle, Bipasha shared a slew of pictures that gave a sneak-peek into her sartorial game at her intimate vacay and the Internet was on fire. In one set of pictures, Bipasha dolled up in an easy-breezy neon green kaftan that came with balloon sleeves and a V-neckline.

Sporting a front slit, the kaftan flaunted Bipasha's well-toned legs and the fashionista in us is inspired.  Leaving her curly tresses open in a messy manner on one side, Bipasha accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses, a bracelet and a floral-shaped neckpiece.

Posing on the white sand beach, Bipasha shared sunkissed pictures and fans were on frenzy. She simply captioned the pictures, “Neon.”

RELATED STORIES

It is no secret that she played the muse for Karan. In another set of pictures, the diva was seen donning a sheer neon green poncho that was fringed and layered over a turquoise print bikini.

The fringed poncho came with an off-shoulder style and a plunging neckline to ooze oomph. Bipasha accessorised her look with a pair of huge silver hoop earrings, a neckpiece and a pair of sunglasses.

Flaunting neon pink nails, Bipasha posed in the backdrop of contrasting blue pool that stretched into the sea and matched the azure blue sky on the horizon. She captioned the pictures, “Toasty!!! #loveyourself (sic).”

Bipasha Basu's pictures make us want to start curating our new beachwear wardrobe now as they are perfect attires for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer, beach outing or on a pool day. The must-have swimwear trends of 2021 include neons, versatile colours and also soft-to-touch comforting fabrics and modern cuts.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bipasha basu neon maldives kaftan fashion summer fashion style trends beachwear swimwear karan singh grover
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shilpa Shetty sorts our date night fashion woes in a sexy, sensual red dress

7

Janhvi Kapoor drops major fashion cues in an off-white embellished mini dress

Work-from-home wardrobe diary

Kriti Sanon's purple eye make-up with strapless dress leaves fans weak in knees
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP