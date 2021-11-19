Birthday girl Tara Sutaria in 8k corset playsuit looks bomb, don't miss Arjun Kapoor's reaction

Birthday girl Tara Sutaria is making waves with her sartorial choices during the promotional leg of her upcoming film Tadap with Ahan Shetty. Each ensemble is a voguish moment on its own, and Tara is slaying it all like a boss lady. Her recent look for attending a promotional event is also going viral online. It is an all-black corseted playsuit that can be the IT look for party season.

Tara, who is celebrating her 26th birthday on November 19, took to the gram on Thursday evening to post pictures of herself posing for a photoshoot wearing the promotional-event look. She captioned the post, "Waiting for my birthday like."

Tara's ensemble is from the shelves of the Mumbai-based brand, Polite Society. If you wish to add this look to your wardrobe, scroll ahead to find out its price.

See the post:

Tara chose a black half-sleeved, mini length playsuit for the promotions. It features a corset-style waist with front zip, half sleeves, plunging neckline, a shirt collar, fitted silhouette flaunting her tiny waist, and an adjustable lace in the back.

Keen on buying Tara's look for your next date with your beau or for attending a glamorous late-night bash with friends? The fitted black playsuit is available on the Polite Society website. It will cost you ₹8,500.

The black playsuit. (politesocietyshop.com)

Tara accessorised the all-black mini outfit with vintage cat-eye sunglasses, a mini black bag, and pointed black pumps. Her accessories included black-and-white marble hoop earrings and quirky statement rings.

Centre-parted open tresses styled in soft wavy curls, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lip shade, and subtle eye make-up rounded off the glam picks.

Tara's photos received several likes and comments from her fans on Instagram. Many celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, also reacted to the images. "Forget birthday...This is you just waiting to start shooting with me again," he commented.

Comments on Tara Sutaria's post.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Tara will be working together in Ek Villain 2. It also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani. Her upcoming film Tadap with Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, is scheduled to hit the screens on December 3, 2021.

