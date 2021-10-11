Tara Sutaria looks steamy in Anita Dongre's 3 lakh muted gold lehenga

This week is lined with dandiya parties, garba nights and Durga puja festivities and if the sartorial fashionista in you is looking for some ethnic but extremely stylish and currently in trend fashion cues, take styling tips from Tara Sutaria. Flaunting an understated elegance, the Bollywood actor painted the Internet with festive cheer this Navratri as she laid sizzling fashion goals in a muted gold lehenga, choli and dupatta from Anita Dongre's ethnic collection and we are smitten.

Taking to her social media handle, Tara shared some steamy pictures from her latest photoshoot which were enough to set the Internet on fire. The pictures featured the diva donning a half sleeves choli that came with a sweetheart neckline to ooze oomph and embroidery which twinkles with each movement.

Tara teamed it with a similar muted gold lehenga that sported the same embroidery and shimmer work and grazed the floor. She layered the look with a sheer elegant dupatta that was made of nylon fabric.

Accessorising her look with a pair of drop pearl earrings in some pictures and a pair of silver jhumkis in another, Tara sealed the ethnic deal with a tiny bindi. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lip gloss, Tara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, metallic brown eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Leaving her luscious soft curly brown tresses open down her back, Tara struck elegant poses for the camera and fans were on frenzy as they emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

The lehenga set is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The lehenga choli originally costs ₹2,95,000 on the designer website.

Tara Sutaria's lehenga choli from Anita Dongre(anitadongre.com)

Tara Sutaria was styled by celebrity and fashion stylist Meagan Concessio.

