Mouni Roy vs Tara Sutaria: Who nailed the playful printed bralette and skirt?

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's love for prints is eternal. The star, known for her signature minimalism in fashion, loves wearing this sartorial style, be it for a red carpet event or a vacation. Her latest holiday look in a co-ord printed bralette and skirt set is taking the internet by storm. The same look was earlier donned by Tara Sutaria.

Mouni took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 11, to share several pictures from her holiday. The Gold actor pulled out a playful skirt and bralette set from Verb By Pallavi Singhee for a glamorous photo session.

Mouni posted the pictures on her Instagram profile with the caption, "Be a good person, but do not waste time to prove it." Scroll ahead to find out how she styled the look and where you can the shop separates.

The Aztec-style printed ensemble mixed breezy silhouettes and fun prints, making it a perfect choice for a sunny day by the pool. Mouni matched her wrap-style crop top with a pleated midi-length skirt and aced the boho-chic vibe in it.

The bralette-style crop top featured a front knot and dramatic balloon sleeves. Showing off her toned midriff, the wrap-style blouse accentuated the star's curves. The gathered skirt had a flowy silhouette.

Mouni Roy

To complete the look, Mouni chose layered gold chains and a short necklace. She wore rings to complete the accessories and left her luscious tresses open. Next time you wear a print-on-print attire, take cues from the star's flawless minimal styling.

If you wish to buy the ensemble, it is available on the label's website. The co-ord printed bralette and skirt set is worth ₹14,224.

Earlier, the same dress was also worn by Tara Sutaria for the promotion of her film Marjaavaan. She wore the dress in 2019 and slayed the playful and minimal look with utter grace.

Take inspiration from Mouni and Tara and pick this statement look, with dramatic sleeves and that extra oomph, for your next brunch outing.

Who do you think nailed the look?

