Mouni Roy in 8k co-ords makes us want us to embrace the hottest fashion trend

As you edge towards loungewear, given the lazy fashion attitude that has been instilled by months of Covid-19 lockdown, make sure your summer wardrobe still looks bright and impactful like Mouni Roy’s, whose sultry style in co-ords makes us want us to embrace the hottest fashion trend. If you are looking for a gorgeous summer outfit that takes less than a minute to style and comes with casual ease, let Mouni’s sensuous yet effortless and cool look in a black and white stripes co-ord set inspire you to embrace summer 2021's breakout trend as you plan your (hopefully) upcoming exotic holiday to the beach.

Taking to her social media handle recently, the Bollywood diva shared a slew of pictures where she was seen putting her sartorial feet forward. The pictures featured the actor donning a black and white crop top that came with broad straps to ooze oomph.

Made of Spandex fabric, it was teamed with a pair of high-waist black and white stripes trousers that looked perfect together for an exotic holiday to the beach and gave a glam spin to cavalier fashion attitude. Mouni completed her attire with a pair of classic black boots.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Accessorising her look with a statement necklace chain and finger rings, Mouni struck sizzling poses for the camera that instantly set the Internet on fire.

She captioned the pictures, “Meanwhile.. (sic)” and fans were set on frenzy as they speculated its meaning while taking chic fashion cues from Mouni to slay on their next outing.

The ensemble is credited to fashion brand Appapop that deals in haute couture. The co-ord set originally costs ₹7,999 on the designer website.

Mouni Roy's co-ord set from Appapop(appapop.com)

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

