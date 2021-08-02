Mouni Roy's blush pink lehenga set is perfect fit for a stunning traditional look

As the festive season inches closer, we are all searching for inspiration to glam up our traditional wardrobe. And Mouni Roy's embroidered pink lehenga set from her recent music video Baithe Baithe starring Angad Bedi will be an ideal fit for your next celebration. It's simple, elegant and a perfect summer look.

Mouni took to Instagram today to share a reel of herself wearing an embroidered rani pink lehenga set. In the post, she thanked her fans for making reels on her song Baithe Baithe and wrote, "Loving your reels monsters! Keep 'em coming."

Mouni's bespoke lehenga is from the shelves of the bridal and prét label, Chamee And Palak. The ensemble sets the tone for a fun, flirty and perfect outfit for your best friend's wedding or an at-home celebration like Raksha Bandhan. Read on to know how Mouni styled the ethnic look.

Mouni's lehenga set featured an embellished backless choli and printed skirt, which the actor teamed with a net dupatta. The sleeveless blouse, replete with silver threadwork done in abstract patterns, had a tassel tie on the back.

The Brahmastra actor teamed the choli with a bandhani print tiered lehenga with a detailed ghera and ruffled hem. An embroidered gotta patti border was attached to the waistline. She rounded off the look by draping an embellished and gota-border-adorned zari dupatta on her shoulders.

Mouni accessorised her traditional look with a gold choker necklace and a matching maang tika. She left her luscious tresses open in a middle parting.

For her glam, she opted for metallic smokey eye shadow, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined eyebrows, and beaming highlighter.

Lehengas for the festive season has always been a celebrity-approved choice. Whether you're planning ahead for upcoming festivals like Raksha Bandhan or have an intimate wedding ceremony to attend, this pink embroidered lehenga will suit the bill.

