Mouni Roy in printed bikini enjoys a pool day, Internet calls her 'water nymph'

Chilling by the pool in a swimsuit is a summer mood that we all want to be a part of, and Mouni Roy's latest Instagram post has motivated us to do the same. The actor shared several pictures of herself from a sizzling photoshoot, where she enjoyed a pool day while giving us major fashion goals. Read on to know all about her printed swimwear.

Mouni shared a series of pictures of herself enjoying inside a pool on Instagram today. She captioned the post, "Rainwashed." She wore a printed bikini top and bottoms and got a nod from the fashion police as well.

After Mouni shared the pictures, they received more than 2 lakh likes, and her comments section is full of compliments. Her followers called her hot and left fire emoticons on the post. Celebrities like Vidya Malavade called her a "Water nymph." Scroll down to see how Mouni styled the bikini.

Mouni chose a greyish brown floral printed bikini set featuring a one-shoulder top that came with a tie strap and a matching pair of bottoms with white tassels. The Gold actor flaunted her enviable figure in the two-piece ensemble.

Mouni styled her bikini look in the most unique way as she tied her locks in a middle-parted sleek braid. For accessories, the Brahmastra actor went for her minimal signature look and chose a dainty gold chain. She glammed things up with bold smoky eyes, nude lips, on-fleek brows and blushed cheeks.

This is not the first time that Mouni has set the internet on fire with her glamorous appearance. Recently, she posted several pictures of herself dressed in a green brocade silk saree with vintage jewellery and open wild tresses. See the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni Roy will be seen next in Brahmastra. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

