Mouni Roy teams shaded pink sequin saree with the sexiest embellished bralette

Sequinned sarees have always had a stamp of approval from our favourite Bollywood celebrities, and it is unlikely that this voguish attire is going out of style any time soon. Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy's latest look in a shaded pink embellished six yards for the song, Baithe Baithe, is also proving the same.

Mouni recently starred in a music video with Neha Dhupia's husband, Angad Bedi, and wore an ombré sequinned saree with the sexiest bralette in it. The star took to Instagram today to share a series of pictures of herself wearing the six yards on the music video sets. She thanked her fans in the caption for showering their love on the video.

Mouni captioned the post, "Thank you for your love…keep it coming pweez…#bts #baithebaithe." Read on to know how she styled the sequinned look.

For the music video, Mouni draped herself in a chiffon ombré shaded saree with self sequins embroidery. The sparkling six yards was replete with an ombré effect that effortlessly transitioned from a natural blush pink shade to a dense rani pink hue.

A bralette styled blouse featuring barely-there straps, a plunging neckline and feather embellishments on the hem completed Mouni's traditional look. Replete with blush pink sequins all over, the blouse added a modern element.

Mouni Roy in a sequinned saree. (Instagram/@imouniroy)

Mouni teamed the saree with her signature minimal accessory style. She just wore a dainty gold chain and several rings to accessorise the outfit. Middle-parted open tresses styled in defined curls rounded off her hairdo.

Mouni chose ombré hued smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude lips, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, and beaming highlighter on the face to complete her glam.

Sequinned sarees have always been a celebrity favourite for the festive season. Before Mouni, Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Janhvi Kapoor have worn this style to various events. So, if you are also looking for some inspiration to glam up your wardrobe for the upcoming festivals, this look by Mouni should definitely be bookmarked.

