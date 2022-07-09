BLACKPINK's Lisa in the coolest outfit enjoys a gorgeous view of Eiffel Tower during her Paris stay: All pics inside

BLACKPINK's Lisa delighted her millions of fans on Instagram today as she shared a glimpse of the stunning view from her hotel in Paris. The star had earlier travelled to Paris to attend Celine Men's collection at the Paris Fashion Week with BTS' V and actor Park Bo-Gum. She posted the photos of her soaking up the sunlight, serving adorable poses for the camera and showing the breathtaking Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. The pictures were taken at the Bvlgari Hotel Paris. Keep scrolling ahead to see Lisa's post.

On Saturday, Lisa posted the photos on her Instagram page. They showed the BLACKPINK member posing on her hotel balcony with a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. She wore an uber-cool casual fit for the pictures that mixed holiday vibes with chic glamour. Check out the images the star shared on her Instagram account of herself flashing an endearing smile. (Also Read: BTS' V brings chic glam with BLACKPINK's Lisa, Park Bo-gum as they attend Celine Men's show in Paris: All pics, videos)

For the photos, Lisa wore a gold jacket embellished with shimmering diamantes and featuring padded shoulders, long sleeves, raised collars, a short hem length and a tailored fitting. Additionally, the LALISA hitmaker wore a black satin top underneath the jacket and tucked it inside light blue denim jeans.

Lisa styled the ensemble with a matching leather belt, white lace-up sneakers, a gold chain and matching earrings from Bulgari. In the end, Lisa tied her tresses in a messy bun with soft tufts of her bangs sculpting her face. A blush pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Earlier, Lisa had posted several pictures from her outing to the Celine Men's fashion show while also displaying her all-black look. She wore a shimmery black top featuring a high-neck halter neckline, backless detail and sequinned embellishments.

Lisa teamed it with black leather shorts, a black chained shoulder bag by Celine, and black pointed boots with high heels. Lastly, open tresses, berry-toned lip shade and subtle eye makeup rounded it off.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group. The members are Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

