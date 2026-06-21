Bollywood actresses who are the faces of iconic watch brands: From Rolex to Rado

A great watch has always been more than just an accessory. It is a style statement, a reflection of personality, and sometimes even a symbol of legacy.

Bollywood actresses who are the faces of iconic watch brands(Pexels)

And when it comes to Bollywood, some of the biggest names in the industry have become synonymous with iconic watch houses. From timeless luxury to contemporary elegance, these actresses bring their own signature style to the world of horology.

Here’s a look at Bollywood’s leading ladies and the legendary watch brands they represent, plus some watches you can add to your own collection inspired by their aesthetic.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas — Rolex

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always represented global luxury, so her association with Rolex feels like a natural fit.

Known for its precision, heritage, and timeless designs, Rolex has been one of the most recognised names in watchmaking for over a century. Priyanka’s style, whether she’s walking red carpets or attending international events: mirrors the brand’s balance of confidence and sophistication.

If you love her classic, powerful aesthetic, these watches bring a similar polished feel:

1.

Titan Karishma Quartz Analog Watch for Men

With a traditional round dial and leather strap, this watch captures the timeless appeal of classic luxury watches. It works well with formal dressing, ethnic wear, and elevated everyday looks.

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2.

Titan Edge Beige Dial Analog Leather Strap Watch

{{^usCountry}} Minimal, sleek, and refined, the Titan Edge brings a luxury-inspired feel with its slim silhouette and clean design. Deepika Padukone — Chopard {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minimal, sleek, and refined, the Titan Edge brings a luxury-inspired feel with its slim silhouette and clean design. Deepika Padukone — Chopard {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deepika Padukone represents Swiss luxury house Chopard, known for its jewellery watches and elegant designs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika Padukone represents Swiss luxury house Chopard, known for its jewellery watches and elegant designs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chopard’s Happy Diamonds collection especially became iconic for its playful moving diamonds and feminine charm — a perfect match for Deepika’s graceful style. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chopard’s Happy Diamonds collection especially became iconic for its playful moving diamonds and feminine charm — a perfect match for Deepika’s graceful style. {{/usCountry}}

For a similar elegant, jewellery-like mood:

3.

Titan Raga New You Quartz Analog Mother of Pearl Dial Watch

This watch feels like an accessory rather than just a timepiece. The mother-of-pearl dial adds a soft glow, making it perfect for festive looks and elegant dressing.

4.

Titan Raga Women’s Analog Watch

A delicate, feminine watch with a sophisticated finish, ideal for anyone who prefers subtle luxury.

Katrina Kaif — Rado

Katrina Kaif has been associated with Swiss watchmaker Rado, a brand known for futuristic designs, innovative materials, and sleek aesthetics.

Rado watches often have a clean, modern feel; perfectly matching Katrina’s effortless and refined style.

5.

Titan Edge Beige Dial Analog Leather Strap Watch

This watch fits the same modern luxury mood with its streamlined profile and minimal detailing.

The neutral beige dial makes it incredibly versatile, while the leather strap adds a classic touch. It works especially well for people who prefer quiet luxury pieces that look expensive without being flashy.

6.

Fastrack Analog Unisex-Adult Watch

For a younger and more casual interpretation of the sleek watch trend, this Fastrack piece brings a contemporary vibe.

The simple dial and comfortable strap make it a practical everyday option. It is ideal for college, travel, casual outings, and everyday styling when you want a watch that feels trendy but easy.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — Longines

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has represented Longines since 1999, making it one of the most iconic celebrity-watch collaborations.

Longines has always been associated with classic elegance, graceful designs, and watches that feel timeless rather than trend-led.

7.

TIMEX Classics Analog Watch for Men

This Timex classic watch embodies the traditional charm of Swiss-inspired watch design.

The round dial, clean markers, and structured silhouette give it a sophisticated appearance that works for formal occasions, office wear, and everyday styling.

It is a great choice for anyone who appreciates watches with a vintage-inspired personality.

8.

Sonata Quartz Analog White Dial Stainless Steel Strap Watch

This Sonata watch keeps things elegant and versatile with a clean white dial and stainless steel strap.

The simple design makes it easy to style with almost anything; from ethnic wear to western outfits. It is a fuss-free everyday accessory that adds a neat, polished finish to your look.

The reason these Bollywood-watch partnerships feel so iconic is because the brands match the personalities behind them. A watch can be bold, romantic, minimal, or classic; just like personal style itself. And these actresses prove that the smallest accessory can sometimes make the biggest statement.

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Bollywood actresses as watch brand ambassadors: FAQs Which Bollywood actress is associated with Rolex? Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been associated with Rolex, a luxury watch brand known for its precision, heritage, and timeless designs.

Why do Bollywood actresses collaborate with luxury watch brands? Luxury watches often align with celebrity style because they represent craftsmanship, individuality, and long-lasting elegance — qualities that complement their public image and fashion choices.

Are luxury-style watches good for everyday wear? Yes. Many classic watch designs inspired by luxury aesthetics feature versatile colours, comfortable straps, and timeless dials that work well for daily wear, office looks, festive outfits, and special occasions.

Which watch brand does Deepika Padukone represent? Deepika Padukone has been associated with Chopard, known for its luxury watches and jewellery-inspired collections like Happy Diamonds.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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