Bollywood embraces thigh-high slit

In the last fortnight, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi - opted for edgy thigh-high slit gowns in black. While chic mama on the go Malaika Arora rocked a romantic number which was slashed at the thigh, Katrina Kaif, for a magazine shoot, looked like a mermaid on a beach in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation. There’s nothing alarmingly new about this daring style, but given the spate of red carpet appearances and insta posts over the past couple of weeks, it’s seemingly evident that the gravity defying, thigh-flashing slash is here to stay. And why not? It is one of the classic red carpet looks of all times. Be it Rita Hayworth (1918 -1987) who was known for her floor-length gowns with a slit up the front or Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962), who made news for wearing an evening dress with a high slit revealing a fishnet stocking in a still from director Phil Karlson’s film, Ladies of the Chorus. Moreover, Sharon Stone during the 1995 Golden Globe Awards opted for a silky, slip-like version with a slit. However, it was Angelina Jolie, who put it on the map at the 84th Annual Academy Awards with her ‘leg bombing’ pap frenzy.

The actor rocks a Aadnevik gown with a thigh-high slash (Photo: Instagram/ShraddhaKapoor)

The actor looks elegant in a Sol AngelAnn noir creation (Photo: Instagram/NoraFatehi)

Stylist Isha Bhansali sees it as a classic red carpet look. ”It’ll continue to stay relevant for a very long time thanks to Indian designers like Manish Malhotra, who’s even done slits in Indian wear like the lehenga skirts. While Katrina and Malaika have always rocked such off-kilter picks, it’s great to see someone demure like Shraddha showing her bold side despite her not being so leggy. Having said that, to me Bella Hadid’s iconic Alexandre Vauthier Couture red dress at 2017 Cannes was the ultimate look as it wasn’t just thigh-high but hip-high cut. In order to rock this look, one needs to ensure that the undergarment matches the gown,” cautions she.

Neha Sharma in a Rhea Pillai Rastogi creation (Photo: Instagram/NehaSharma)

Stylist Sheefa J Gilani observes that in 2020, people have spent a lot of time on their fitness and have become confident about their bodies. “Post pandemic, people have become confident about their bodies and are not shying away. They are doing what really looks good on them. I am glad that our Indian actresses are embracing the high-slit really well,” says she.

However, she suggests a few points to remember. “If you are not comfy, don’t do it at all as it may go wrong. Don’t wear it just because xyz is wearing it. The lingerie should be correct - for example, the seamless thong shouldn’t be showing from the side as the overall ensemble may end up looking shabby,” Sheefa adds.

Malaika Arora in a romantic Marchesa gown (Photo: Instagram/ManekaHarsinghani)

Stylist Bharat Gupta shares,”From a practical standpoint, thigh high slits crate an illusion of longer legs. So celebrities like Malaika Arora, Nushrat Barucha, and internationally the likes of Kim Kardashian or Eva Longoria have consistently worn high slits. Metaphorically, the slit gives them freedom of movement, so when women are stepping out and cementing their place in society, then let’s do that with long strides and high slits. A great fit is what makes the impact of a high slit gown effective. One must walk and sit in it before taking to the red carpet to save a faux pas. But this is one trend that is timeless if it’s kept classy and done well.”

