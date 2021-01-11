Bollywood layers up in camel coat

It’s raining camel coats - from the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana and Aditya Seal to the Autumn Winter 20 runway of Hermès and Tod’s. Nothing beats the allure of a classic camel car coat layered over a turtleneck. The visuals of James Dean and Harrison Ford in vintage Hollywood spectacles come to mind. Also, the fact it’s neutral and could be mixed and matched without much thought in an array of separates makes it an instant winter wardrobe essential. Moreover, it complements the Indian skin tone - making it an instant hit among the dapper Bollywood men. Designer Payal Singhal recalls that when she first moved to New York years ago, she invested in a tanned camel coat - which has remained a staple in her wardrobe for many years. “2021 is all about going back to classics like the camel blazer and embracing timeless clothing. Thankfully, people are against over consumption so incorporating pieces like a beige trench or a safari car coat seems like a sensible bet,” says Payal.

Isha Bhansali who recently styled actor Ayushmann Khurrana in a camel coat suggests teaming it with off-white. “Go tone on tone and add either a pair of blue jeans or chinos. It pretty much suits everyone - irrespective of whether you’re tall or short. For Indian men, the best way to enhance camel is to team it with pastels. Avoid clubbing it with electric hues like fuschia pink. I’d highly recommend investing in a camel coat which is 100 % wool. Besides, it’s got the potential to take you from the boardroom to the bar with a few minor tweaks here or there.”

Designer Pria Kataaria Puri notes that the camel hue looks fabulous with every colour in the rainbow.” It can be worn both casually and formally. One can team a camel overcoat with a turtleneck and a pair of denims and white chinos. For a formal outing, layer a camel overcoat with a charcoal check suit and complete your ensemble with a pair of black leather brogues,” says she.

